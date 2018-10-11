Australian actor of stage and screen Hugh Jackman turns 50 on October 12, 2018. Jackman is known for his performances as Logan/Wolverine in "X-Men" and Jean Valjean in "Les Misérables." Here's a look back at his career through the years.
From left to right, Marisa Tomei, Hugh Jackman and Ashley Judd attend the premiere of their film "Someone Like You" in New York City on March 28, 2001. Jackman plays Eddie Alden in the film. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Jackman, who co-stars with John Travolta and Halle Berry in "Swordfish," attends the premiere of the film in New York City on May 12, 2001. Jackman plays Stanley in the film. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Jackman, who hosted the Tony Awards telecast, poses with his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, at the 2003 Tony Awards ceremonies held on June 8, 2003 at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Jackman (L) and film director Bryan Singer pose for the media at the launch for the special DVD version of their "X2" film on November 24, 2003 in New York City. Jackman plays Logan/Wolverine in the film. File Photos by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Jackman greets fans at New York City's Borders bookstore during his promotion for the original cast recording of his Broadway musical "The Boy From Oz" on February 20, 2004. Jackman plays Peter Allen in the musical. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI
Jackman (R) and Furness pose for pictures at the Costume Institute Gala Celebrating "Dangerous Liaisons: Fashion and Furniture in the 18th Century" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City on April 26, 2004. File Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI