Hugh Jackman is set to co-chair the Global Citizen thought leadership summit in New York this April. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Rock star Chris Martin and actor Hugh Jackman are set to co-chair the Global Citizen Now thought leadership summit in New York City April 27-28. Organizers said the event will feature appearances by "the biggest names in music, entertainment, philanthropy, public policy, climate activism and the corporate sector." Advertisement

Among those confirmed to take part are Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission; Mia Mottley, prime minister of Barbados; Nana Akufo-Addo, president of Ghana; and Erna Solberg, former prime minister of Norway.

The two-day program is "focused on turning ideas into impact and driving urgent action to end extreme poverty NOW," according to a press release.

"Convening the brightest minds and leading voices across all spheres of society, from world leaders to grassroots activists, Global Citizen NOW showcases the power of cross-sector collaboration to solve the most urgent issues facing humanity and our planet."

