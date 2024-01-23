Bon Jovi docuseries to premiere on Hulu April 26

1 of 5 | Members of the group Bon Jovi pose for a photo back stage at the 33rd annual Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremonies at Public Hall in 2018 in Cleveland. A docuseries about the rock band is set to premiere on Hulu April 26. File Photo by Scott McKinney/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 23 (UPI) -- A new docuseries called Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story will soon be streaming on Hulu. The four-part program, which was made in full cooperation with members of the New Jersey rock 'n' roll band, including lead singer Jon Bon Jovi, will premiere on April 26. Advertisement

Gotham Chopra -- whose credits include Kobe Bryant's Muse, Man in the Arena and Tom vs. Time -- is directing and producing the project.

"As thrilling as the story of a once-in-a-lifetime talent is, it is even more rare that a legend like Jon Bon Jovi lets the world into his most vulnerable moments while he's still living them," a press release from Hulu said.

"Forty years of personal videos, unreleased early demos, original lyrics and never-before-seen photos that chronicle the journey from Jersey Shore clubs to the biggest stages on the planet. The series relives the triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments and most public moments of friction."

The band is known for its 1980s and '90s songs "You Give Love a Bad Name," "Livin' On a Prayer," "It's My Life," "Never Say Goodbye," "Blaze of Glory" and "Wanted Dead or Alive."