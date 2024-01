Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Pop music icon Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Michael Buble's Christmas, followed by Nicki Minaj's Pink Friday 2 at No. 3, Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 5.