Advertisement
Music
Dec. 16, 2023 / 9:02 AM

Ateez's 'The World EP.Fin: Will' tops U.S. album chart

By Karen Butler
Taylor Swift holds one of her 9 awards at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on September 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | Taylor Swift holds one of her 9 awards at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J., on September 12. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 16 (UPI) -- Korean boy band Ateez's The World EP. Fin: Will is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version), followed by Drake's For All the Dogs at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Michael Buble's Christmas at No. 5.

Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Swift's Midnights, SZA's SOS at No. 7, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 8, Swift's Folklore at No. 9 and Nat King Cole's The Christmas Song at No. 10.

Taylor Swift turns 34: 40 images of the pop phenomenon

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Cher slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she wouldn't join for $1M
Music // 21 hours ago
Cher slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she wouldn't join for $1M
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Cher called out the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" after earning a new No. 1 single.
Nicki Minaj says documentary is 'absolutely still coming'
Music // 22 hours ago
Nicki Minaj says documentary is 'absolutely still coming'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj gave an update on her docuseries following the release of her album "Pink Friday 2."
Jungkook, Usher dance in 'Standing Next to You - Usher Remix' video
Music // 23 hours ago
Jungkook, Usher dance in 'Standing Next to You - Usher Remix' video
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- K-pop star and BTS member Jungkook released a performance video for "Standing Next to You - Usher Remix" featuring Usher.
Renee Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion release 'Mean Girls' song 'Not My Fault'
Music // 23 hours ago
Renee Rapp, Megan Thee Stallion release 'Mean Girls' song 'Not My Fault'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Reneé Rapp and Megan Thee Stallion released "Not My Fault," a song for the "Mean Girls" musical film.
Billie Eilish says new album is 'almost done'
Music // 1 day ago
Billie Eilish says new album is 'almost done'
Dec. 15 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish teased her third album and discussed the "Barbie" movie on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Twice to release 'I Got You' single in February
Music // 1 day ago
Twice to release 'I Got You' single in February
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop group Twice will make its comeback with the pre-release single "I Got You."
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon get festive in 'Wrap Me Up' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Meghan Trainor, Jimmy Fallon get festive in 'Wrap Me Up' music video
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Jimmy Fallon shared a music video for "Wrap Me Up," his holiday song with Meghan Trainor.
Trevor Noah to host Grammys for fourth year
Music // 1 day ago
Trevor Noah to host Grammys for fourth year
Dec. 14 (UPI) -- Former "Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will host the Grammy Awards for his fourth consecutive year.
Nmixx shares 'Sonar (Breaker)' performance video
Music // 2 days ago
Nmixx shares 'Sonar (Breaker)' performance video
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop group Nmixx released a performance video for its pre-release single "Soñar (Breaker)."
Jonas Brothers to perform at NHL Stadium Series pregame show
Music // 2 days ago
Jonas Brothers to perform at NHL Stadium Series pregame show
Dec. 13 (UPI) -- The Jonas Brothers will headline a pregame concert ahead of the NHL Stadium Series hockey game between the New Jersey Devils and Philadelphia Flyers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Young Royals' Season 3 coming to Netflix in March
'Young Royals' Season 3 coming to Netflix in March
Movie review: 'Rebel Moon' style distinguishes Zack Synder epic
Movie review: 'Rebel Moon' style distinguishes Zack Synder epic
Ketamine cited as primary cause of Matthew Perry's death
Ketamine cited as primary cause of Matthew Perry's death
Cher slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she wouldn't join for $1M
Cher slams Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, says she wouldn't join for $1M
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
'Obliterated' creators negotiated C. Thomas Howell's nude scene
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement