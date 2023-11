Nov. 18 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the No. 1 album in the United States for a second week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Jung Kook's Golden, followed by Drake's For All the Dogs at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and Bad Bunny's Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va A Pasar Manana at No. 5.