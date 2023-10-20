Pink cancels Vancouver shows due to respiratory infection

1 of 4 | Pink arrives for the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Pop music star Pink has canceled her weekend concerts in Vancouver due to a respiratory infection. The Grammy-winning artist was scheduled to take the stage on Friday and Saturday. Advertisement

She announced on social media Thursday, however, that she wasn't feeling well and had been advised by doctors not to travel or perform.

"I'm deeply sorry," she said, adding that Live Nation will announce new dates for the shows as soon as she recovers from the illness.

Pink, 44, is known for the songs "So What," "Just Give Me a Reason," "Just Like a Pill" and "Get the Party Started."

Vancouver shows postponed Sending everyone lots of love and my sincere apologies xoxo pic.twitter.com/7kkeXAFTCc— P!nk (@Pink) October 19, 2023

On Monday, Pink announced the postponement of Tuesday and Wednesday shows in Tacoma, Wash., due to undisclosed "family medical issues."

Pink and her husband, off-road truck racer Carey Hart, have a daughter, Willow, 12, and a son, Jameson, 6.

The artist began her 14-city Trustfall tour Oct. 12 in Sacramento. She is scheduled to play Denver next week.

