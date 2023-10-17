Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 17, 2023 / 10:14 AM

Pink postpones Tacoma shows due to 'family medical issues'

By Casey Feindt
Pink (R) arrives with her husband, truck racer Carey Hart (L), and their children Willow and Jameson at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Pink (R) arrives with her husband, truck racer Carey Hart (L), and their children Willow and Jameson at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles in November. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Family medical issues have caused Pink to postpone both of her upcoming shows in Tacoma, Wash.

On Monday night, the singer-songwriter used Instagram to explain that her family's urgent medical issues need "immediate attention," and she expressed regret for any inconveniences for fans.

Advertisement

"I am so sorry to inform the Tacoma ticket holders that the two shows Oct. 17 and Oct. 18 (tomorrow and Wednesday) will be postponed," she wrote. "Live Nation are working on future dates to reschedule. Family medical issues require our immediate attention. I send everyone my sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this has caused. I am sending nothing but love and health to all."

Since 2006, Pink has been married to off-road truck racer Carey Hart. They are parents of a daughter, Willow, 12, and a son, Jameson, 6.

Pink didn't elaborate on the medical issues or who they affected.

The artist began her 14-city Trustfall tour Thursday in Sacramento and is expected to play in Vancouver on Friday.

On Saturday, the whole family was seen in good spirits at a pizza-making class in San Francisco. Pink posted several photos on her Instagram of her husband and children smiling while rolling out pizza dough.

Advertisement

"We had so much fun, and it was the best pizza I've ever had," Pink posted in her Instagram caption.

Read More

Latest Headlines

SHINee's Taemin gets out and about in 'Guilty' mood clip
Music // 21 hours ago
SHINee's Taemin gets out and about in 'Guilty' mood clip
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taemin released a teaser for his forthcoming solo EP, "Guilty."
Sam Hunt announces 'Outskirts' tour for 2024
Music // 23 hours ago
Sam Hunt announces 'Outskirts' tour for 2024
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Country music singer Sam Hunt will perform across the United States on his "Outskirts" tour.
Christine and the Queens takes ill, cancels remaining 2023 tour dates
Music // 1 day ago
Christine and the Queens takes ill, cancels remaining 2023 tour dates
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- French singer Christine and the Queens canceled the remainder of his 2023 tour due to illness.
Liam Gallagher to launch 'Definitely Maybe' anniversary tour
Music // 1 day ago
Liam Gallagher to launch 'Definitely Maybe' anniversary tour
Oct. 16 (UPI) -- Liam Gallagher announced a new tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Oasis album "Definitely Maybe."
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Morgan Wallen's 'One Thing at a Time' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- Country music star Morgan Wallen's "One Thing at a Time" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Offset releases solo album 'Set It Off'
Music // 3 days ago
Offset releases solo album 'Set It Off'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Rapper Offset released his 21-track album "Set It Off" on Friday.
Bad Bunny drops new album 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana'
Music // 4 days ago
Bad Bunny drops new album 'Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Award-winning Puerto Rican singer and actor Bad Bunny dropped his fifth studio album on Friday.
TXT's new album depicts youth's courage to face reality
Music // 4 days ago
TXT's new album depicts youth's courage to face reality
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- K-pop boy group Tomorrow X Together, also known as TXT, said its upcoming album captures the story of youth who have the courage to tirelessly move forward to achieve their dream in the face of harsh reality.
Måneskin performs 'Honey (Are U Coming)' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Music // 4 days ago
Måneskin performs 'Honey (Are U Coming)' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live'
Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Italian rock band Måneskin performed "Honey (Are U Coming)" on "Jimmy Kimmel Live."
Mamamoo's Wheein releases 'In the Mood' album, music video
Music // 4 days ago
Mamamoo's Wheein releases 'In the Mood' album, music video
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- K-pop star Wheein released her debut solo album, "In the Mood," and a music video for her song of the same name.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Despite Joss Whedon drama, Charisma Carpenter always wants to be Cordelia
Despite Joss Whedon drama, Charisma Carpenter always wants to be Cordelia
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
Director Ken Burns finds hope after tragedy of 'American Buffalo'
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
Movie review: Powerful 'Killers of the Flower Moon' explores banality of evil
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Rachel Zegler to release 'The Hanging Tree' song Friday
Norman Reedus: Hero is torn between two homes in 'Daryl Dixon'
Norman Reedus: Hero is torn between two homes in 'Daryl Dixon'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement