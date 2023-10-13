Trending
Advertisement
Movies
Oct. 13, 2023 / 1:26 AM

Movie review: 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' captures performer's brilliance

By Fred Topel
Taylor Swift, holding one of her 9 VMA Awards, stars in "The Eras Tour" concert film. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Taylor Swift, holding one of her 9 VMA Awards, stars in "The Eras Tour" concert film. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 13 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's takeover of cinemas feels like the movie event of the century. Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, in theaters now, lives up to the hype.

Filmed at Swift's performances at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, Swift performs selections from each of her albums.

Advertisement

The filmed concert captures the production of the concert. The widescreen frame showcases the entire stage, while cuts to close-ups of Swift bring audiences closer than even front-row seats.

The film captures the sense of the full stadium audience, too. They're wearing light-up wristbands that illuminate all four levels of the stadium in the dark.

Surround sound at a top-notch movie theater envelops the listener probably more clearly than most stadiums.

The concert production is excellent but Swift truly stands out from even the most elaborate staging. Swift has a way of making every viewer feel like she's personally performing for them whether they are sitting in the back row or in a movie theater.

This is possibly the most famous performer in the world, but she engages her audience with humility.

Early in the show, Swift says she hopes every time the audience hears these songs again, they remember her performing it for them live. The show is so memorable that the filmed performance is likely to become just as vivid a recollection.

Advertisement

The eras don't go in chronological order, which actually works as a programming decision. This way, Swift is able to flow effortlessly from sensual to more bubbly songs.

The show breezes through each era. Perhaps they edited out some of the transitions, but many seem smoothly built into the show, like a simulated underwater swim between 1989 and Midnights.

When it transitions to Reputation, the editing becomes more aggressive to match the more aggressive songs. Some eras only have one song while others have five, but it's a well-balanced show.

Every wardrobe change conveys personality, not only for Swift but for her background dancers. Elaborate sets bring a cabin in the woods or multi-floor office building to the arena.

The thing is, it's enough just to see Swift singing and strutting on stage. She commands the stage regardless of what's surrounding her.

Fans who attended Eras in person can relive their experience with more flexible showtimes including matinees and late nights with this release. If there are any uninitiated left, Eras is a primer for why Swift is such an enduring performer.

Advertisement

Fred Topel, who attended film school at Ithaca College, is a UPI entertainment writer based in Los Angeles. He has been a professional film critic since 1999, a Rotten Tomatoes critic since 2001, and a member of the Television Critics Association since 2012 and the Critics Choice Association since 2023. Read more of his work in Entertainment.

Taylor Swift's career: awards, No. 1 hits and red carpets

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

'Concerning My Daughter' looks for a connection across generations
Movies // 10 hours ago
'Concerning My Daughter' looks for a connection across generations
BUSAN, South Korea -- Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Concerning My Daughter," the first feature film by Lee Mirang, examines the solitude across different generations of women, the director told UPI in an interview at the Busan International Film Festival.
'Wonka' trailer: Timothee Chalamet wants to change world as Willy Wonka
Movies // 12 hours ago
'Wonka' trailer: Timothee Chalamet wants to change world as Willy Wonka
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Wonka," a prequel to "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" starring Timothée Chalamet, opens in December.
Priscilla Presley joins Sofia Coppola in 'Priscilla' first look
Movies // 13 hours ago
Priscilla Presley joins Sofia Coppola in 'Priscilla' first look
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Priscilla" is a new film directed by Sofia Coppola and starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi as Priscilla and Elvis Presley.
'Candy Cane Lane' teaser shows Eddie Murphy meet mischievous elf
Movies // 14 hours ago
'Candy Cane Lane' teaser shows Eddie Murphy meet mischievous elf
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Candy Cane Lane," a new Christmas movie starring Eddie Murphy and Jillian Bell, is coming to Prime Video.
'Leo' trailer: Adam Sandler voices class pet who speaks to students
Movies // 15 hours ago
'Leo' trailer: Adam Sandler voices class pet who speaks to students
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Leo," an animated musical comedy starring Adam Sandler and Bill Burr, is coming to Netflix.
Screamfest review: Fun 'Howdy, Neighbor!" Disney kids' greatest fear
Movies // 18 hours ago
Screamfest review: Fun 'Howdy, Neighbor!" Disney kids' greatest fear
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Howdy, Neighbor!", which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, is a stalker thriller which unfolds over Facetime, and stars Disney veterans -- and it works!
Screamfest review: 'Faceless After Dark' gets sweet revenge on toxic fans
Movies // 18 hours ago
Screamfest review: 'Faceless After Dark' gets sweet revenge on toxic fans
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 12 (UPI) -- "Faceless After Dark," which screened at the Screamfest horror film festival, is a clever revenge tale showcasing Jenna Kanell as an actor and co-writer.
'The Iron Claw' trailer: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White star in wrestling drama
Movies // 1 day ago
'The Iron Claw' trailer: Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White star in wrestling drama
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "The Iron Claw," a new film about the Von Erich family, opens in theaters in December.
Beyond Fest review: 'Dream Scenario' finds poignancy in surreal comedy
Movies // 1 day ago
Beyond Fest review: 'Dream Scenario' finds poignancy in surreal comedy
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "Dream Scenario," which screened at Beyond Fest, is a surreal fantasy comedy with a message about fleeting fame.
Nick Fury to Captain Marvel: 'Give her hell'
Movies // 2 days ago
Nick Fury to Captain Marvel: 'Give her hell'
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Marvel released two new videos and four posters for "The Marvels" on Tuesday. The film opens Nov. 10.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'South Park' reimagines Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny as women
'South Park' reimagines Stan, Kyle, Cartman, Kenny as women
Billy Ray Cyrus marries Firerose at 'perfect, ethereal' wedding
Billy Ray Cyrus marries Firerose at 'perfect, ethereal' wedding
Priscilla Presley joins Sofia Coppola in 'Priscilla' first look
Priscilla Presley joins Sofia Coppola in 'Priscilla' first look
Kylie Jenner posts, then deletes, pro-Israel messages as Mia Khalifa supports Palestine
Kylie Jenner posts, then deletes, pro-Israel messages as Mia Khalifa supports Palestine
Melissa McBride returns, Terry O'Quinn joins 'Walking Dead'
Melissa McBride returns, Terry O'Quinn joins 'Walking Dead'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement