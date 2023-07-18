Yes to launch U.S. leg of 'Classic Tales of Yes' tour

July 18 (UPI) -- Yes is going on tour in 2023.
The British progressive rock band announced the U.S. leg of its Classic Tales of Yes tour Tuesday.
The U.S. dates will kick off Sept. 24 in Bethlehem, Pa., and conclude Nov. 4 in Riverside, Calif.
The new tour will see Yes perform classic songs and music from its new album Mirror to the Sky, released in May.
"We're putting together a great setlist covering the length and breadth of Yes' career," singer and guitarist Steve Howe said in a press release.
"As always, we are committed to pushing new boundaries and are very excited to be performing another chapter in the rich legacy of the band," keyboardist Geoff Downes added.
Yes announced the U.K. leg of the tour in May.
Tickets for the U.S. dates go on sale Friday.
Here's the full list of U.S. dates for the Classic Tales of Yes tour:
Sept. 21 - Bethlehem, Pa., Wind Creek Event Center
Sept. 22 - Philadelphia, at The Met
Sept. 24 - New Haven, Conn., at College Street Music Hall
Sept. 25 - Portland, Maine., at State Theatre
Sept. 27 - Lynn, Mass., at Lynn Auditorium
Sept. 28 - Westbury, N.Y., at NYCB Theatre
Sept. 30 - New Brunswick, N.J., at State Theatre
Oct. 1 - Englewood, N.J., at Bergen PAC
Oct. 3 - Oxon Hill, Md., at MGM National Harbor
Oct. 4 - Greensboro, N.C., at Steven Tanger Center
Oct. 6 - Charleston, S.C., at Charleston Music Hall
Oct. 8 - Pompano Beach, Fla., at Pompano Beach Amphitheater
Oct. 10 - Orlando, Fla., at Steinmetz Hall
Oct. 11 - Clearwater, Fla., at Ruth Eckerd Hall
Oct. 13 - Mobile, Ala., at Saenger Theatre
Oct. 16 - Cincinnati, at Andrew J. Brady Music Center
Oct. 17 - Nashville, at Brown Country Music Center
Oct. 19 - Warren, Mich., at Andiamo Showroom
Oct. 20 - Cleveland, at Temple Live
Oct. 22 - Joliet, Ill., at Rialto Square Theatre
Oct. 23 - St. Louis, at The Factory
Oct. 26 - Denver, at Paramount Theatre
Oct. 28 - Salt Lake City, at Delta Hall at Eccles Theater
Oct. 30 - Los Angeles, at The Wiltern
Oct. 31 - Napa, Calif., at Blue Note Napa
Nov. 3 - El Cajon, Calif., at The Magnolia
Nov. 4 - Riverside, Calif., at Fox Performing Arts Center