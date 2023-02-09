Pink, iHeartRadio to hold 'Trustfall' album release party

1/5

Pink will perform and give an interview at the Empire State Building to celebrate the release of her album "Trustfall." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Pink and iHeartRadio will hold an album release party for the singer's album Trustfall. iHeartMedia announced in a press release Thursday that it will host the iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Pink event Feb. 17 at the Empire State Building in New York. Advertisement

Radio personality Elvis Duran will host the party, which will see Pink attend a special lighting ceremony at the Empire State Building. Pink will also perform and give an interview on the building's 80th floor.

The event will conclude with a music-to-light show set to Pink's single "Never Gonna Not Dance Again."

The iHeartRadio Album Release Party with Pink will broadcast at 8 p.m. EST on iHeartMedia New York's Z100 and 103.5 KTU, with the interview to also air Feb. 21 at 7 p.m. local time on Hot AC and CHR iHeartRadio stations.

Advertisement

"The partnership of the Empire State Building and iHeartMedia produces music-to-light spectaculars which are gifts to New Yorkers -- and the world -- a chance to connect with the artists and music they love through an experience that is immersive and unique," Empire State Realty Trust SVP Abigail Rickards said. "We are thrilled to join with our iHeart partners, host Pink and her biggest fans, celebrate her new album, and light up the New York City skyline to 'Never Gonna Not Dance Again.'"

Pink will release Trustfall on Feb. 17. The album features the singles "Never Gonna Not Dance Again" and "Trustfall."

