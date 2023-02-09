1/3

Regina Spektor performed "What Might Have Been," a song from her album "Home, Before and After," on "Late Night with Seth Meyers." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Regina Spektor took to the stage on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The 42-year-old singer performed her song "What Might Have Been" during Wednesday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show. Advertisement

"What Might Have Been" appears on Spektor's eighth studio album, Home, Before and After, released in June.

Home, Before and After also features the singles "Becoming All Alone," "Up the Mountain," "Loveology" and six other songs.

Spektor shared a photo from the Late Night dressing room on Instagram.

"Thank you to Seth and all the wonderful people with @latenightseth for a wonderful time! I loved visiting you and getting to play a song!!!!" she wrote.

Spektor will promote Home, Before and After on her Feeling Better tour, which begins March 1 in Ithaca, N.Y. The singer will perform in several U.S. cities before ending the tour March 18 in Montclair, N.J.