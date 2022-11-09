Trending
Nov. 9, 2022 / 1:20 PM

Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Cody Johnson win early CMA awards

By Patrick Hilsman
1/5
Carly Pearce (L) and Ashley McBryde, seen here at the 55th Annual CMA Awards in 2021, won a CMA award for Musical Event of the Year on Wednesday morning. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8976920a877958531f0a856ae10d1738/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The CMA award winners for Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year were announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, ahead of the official ceremony, which will air at 8 p.m. EST.

The Country Music Award for Video of the Year has gone to "Till You Can't" by Cody Johnson, directed by Dustin Haney.

The award for Musical Event of the Year has gone to "Never Wanted to be that Girl" by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, produced by Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan will host the 56th Annual Country Music Awards live on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

CMA Entertainer of the Year winners through the years

Luke Combs receives the award for Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards on November 10, 2021. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

