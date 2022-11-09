Carly Pearce, Ashley McBryde and Cody Johnson win early CMA awards

Nov. 9 (UPI) -- The CMA award winners for Video of the Year and Musical Event of the Year were announced on Good Morning America on Wednesday, ahead of the official ceremony, which will air at 8 p.m. EST.

The Country Music Award for Video of the Year has gone to "Till You Can't" by Cody Johnson, directed by Dustin Haney.

Advertisement Great way to start the day. Thanks @CountryMusic and all of the voters. Thanks Dustin Haney for bringing this song to life. Tune in tonight to see me perform it live on @ABCNetwork! #CMAawards pic.twitter.com/o2nrL2rl7t— Cody Johnson (@codyjohnson) November 9, 2022

The award for Musical Event of the Year has gone to "Never Wanted to be that Girl" by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde, produced by Shane McAnally and Josh Osborne.

I woke up to a text from Carly this morning. HOT DAMN!! Thank you CMA! That's a helluva way to start the day! Happy CMA day y'all!! Let's gooo!!!! pic.twitter.com/AmF1E12gZd— Ashley McBryde (@AshleyMcBryde) November 9, 2022 Advertisement

Peyton Manning and Luke Bryan will host the 56th Annual Country Music Awards live on ABC from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

