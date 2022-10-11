Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 11, 2022 / 8:00 AM

Google Doodle celebrates Tito Puente in honor of U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month

By UPI Staff
Google is honoring Tito Puente with a Doodle during U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month. Photo courtesy <a href="https://www.google.com/doodles/celebrating-tito-puente">Google Doodle</a>
Google is honoring Tito Puente with a Doodle during U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month. Photo courtesy Google Doodle

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Google is honoring legendary musician Tito Puente with a Doodle during U.S. Hispanic Heritage Month.

Known as "El Rey de los Timbales" and "The King of Latin Music," Puente was a percussionist, composer, songwriter, recording artist and bandleader.

Advertisement

Born on April 20, 1923 in New York City's Spanish Harlem, he was exposed to Cuban, Puerto Rican and big band music while growing up. He started drumming when he was just a teenager.

During World World II, he served in the Navy where he played alto sax as the ship's bandleader and also 10 other instruments. When he returned home, he studied at Juilliard School of Music.

In 1948, he started the Tito Puente Orchestra and was known for his skills on the timbales. His first professional recording, "Ran Kan Kan," is featured in today's animated Doodle, created by Carlos Aponte, a New York-based Puerto Rican artist.

Puento recorded over 118 albums and was featured on many more.

The iconic musician was also known for creating opportunities in the Latin community and created a scholarship fund for young Latin percussionists.

Puento died on June 1, 2000 and was so revered that many people waited in line for several days to say goodbye. He was honored posthumously at the first Latin Grammy Awards and the street where he grew up in Harlem was renamed Tito Puente Way. The Tito Puente Monument, located next to Tito Puento Way, was unveiled on Oct. 11, 2021.

Advertisement

Read More

New Google Doodle celebrates Anna Mani's 104th birthday Google celebrates steelpan drums with new Doodle Famous birthdays for Oct. 11: Cardi B, Joan Cusack

Latest Headlines

Dreamcatcher give salute in 'Vision' music video teaser
Music // 17 hours ago
Dreamcatcher give salute in 'Vision' music video teaser
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released a preview of their video for "Vision," the lead single from their album "Apocalypse: Follow Us."
Holly Williams gives birth to fourth child: 'She is a dream come true'
Music // 19 hours ago
Holly Williams gives birth to fourth child: 'She is a dream come true'
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Holly Williams, a singer and the granddaughter of Hank Williams, welcomed her fourth child, daughter Georgia Grace.
NCT 127 perform '2 Baddies' on 'Good Morning America'
Music // 20 hours ago
NCT 127 perform '2 Baddies' on 'Good Morning America'
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 performed "2 Baddies," the title track from its album of the same name, on "GMA."
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 8 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language record "Un Verano Sin Ti" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart this week.
Stray Kids release new EP, 'Case 143' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Stray Kids release new EP, 'Case 143' music video
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released the EP "Maxident" and a music video for the song "Case 143."
Charlie Puth releases new album, 'Loser' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Charlie Puth releases new album, 'Loser' music video
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth released the album "Charlie" and a music video for the song "Loser."
Taylor Swift shares full 'Midnights' track list, including song with Lana Del Rey
Music // 3 days ago
Taylor Swift shares full 'Midnights' track list, including song with Lana Del Rey
Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift unveiled the full track list for her album "Midnights," which will feature a song with Lana Del Rey.
Dreamcatcher share 'Apocalypse: Follow Us' highlight medley
Music // 4 days ago
Dreamcatcher share 'Apocalypse: Follow Us' highlight medley
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released clips of "Vision" and five other songs from the EP "Apocalypse: Follow Us."
Garth Brooks invites Ashley McBryde to join Grand Ole Opry
Music // 4 days ago
Garth Brooks invites Ashley McBryde to join Grand Ole Opry
Oct. 6 (UPI) -- Ashley McBryde received a surprise invitation from Garth Brooks to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.
Mamamoo make an entrance in 'Illella' teaser
Music // 5 days ago
Mamamoo make an entrance in 'Illella' teaser
Oct. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Mamamoo released a teaser for "Illella," the title track from their EP "Mic On."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Judy Tenuta, comedian known as 'Love Goddess,' dies at 72
Judy Tenuta, comedian known as 'Love Goddess,' dies at 72
Michael J. Fox says his mom Phyllis, 92, has died
Michael J. Fox says his mom Phyllis, 92, has died
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek
Ken Jennings, Mayim Bialik on hosting 'Jeopardy!': 'There's no imitating' Alex Trebek
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
Sara Wolfkind: 'Grimcutty' explores horror of parental power
William Shatner: Saving the Earth 'is my calling'
William Shatner: Saving the Earth 'is my calling'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement