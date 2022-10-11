Trending
Oct. 11, 2022 / 3:00 AM

Famous birthdays for Oct. 11: Cardi B, Joan Cusack

By UPI Staff
1/2
Cardi B arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the Costume Institute opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" in New York City on May 2. The rapper turns 30 on October 11. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/c37f485429853437b3455944d2958d59/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Cardi B arrives on the red carpet for The Met Gala at The Metropolitan Museum of Art celebrating the Costume Institute opening of "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" in New York City on May 2. The rapper turns 30 on October 11. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.

They include:

-- Clergyman Mason Locke Weems, who invented the story of George Washington and the cherry tree, in 1759

-- Englishman George Williams, founder of the YMCA, in 1821

-- Food industry pioneer Henry John Heinz in 1844

-- Former first lady/author Eleanor Roosevelt in 1884

UPI File Photo

-- Writer Elmore Leonard in 1925

-- Football Hall of Fame Coach LaVell Edwards in 1930

-- Actor/singer Ron Leibman in 1937

-- Singer Daryl Hall in 1946 (age 76)

-- Sports columnist Thomas Boswell in 1947 (age 75)

-- Actor David Morse in 1953 (age 69)

-- Actor Dawn French in 1957 (age 65)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Steve Young in 1961 (age 61)

-- Actor Joan Cusack in 1962 (age 60)

File Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI

-- Actor Lennie James in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Luke Perry in 1966

-- Actor Jane Krakowski in 1968 (age 54)

-- Actor Constance Zimmer in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Emily Deschanel in 1976 (age 46)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

-- Actor Matt Bomer in 1977 (age 45)

-- Actor Trevor Donovan in 1978 (age 44)

-- Actor Michelle Trachtenberg in 1985 (age 37)

-- Golfer Michelle Wie in 1989 (age 33)

-- Rapper Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Brandon Flynn in 1993 (age 29)

File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Latest Headlines

'Winchesters': Drake Rodger has 'specific plan' to become Jeffrey Dean Morgan
TV // 43 minutes ago
'Winchesters': Drake Rodger has 'specific plan' to become Jeffrey Dean Morgan
LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11 (UPI) -- "The Winchesters" star Drake Rodger explains how his character in the "Supernatural" prequel will evolve into the one Jeffrey Dean Morgan played.
Dreamcatcher give salute in 'Vision' music video teaser
Music // 13 hours ago
Dreamcatcher give salute in 'Vision' music video teaser
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Dreamcatcher released a preview of their video for "Vision," the lead single from their album "Apocalypse: Follow Us."
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' begins production in Australia
Movies // 13 hours ago
'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes' begins production in Australia
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes," a new film starring Owen Teague and Freya Allan, has started filming in Sydney.
'The Boys' introduces new supes in Season 4 photos
TV // 14 hours ago
'The Boys' introduces new supes in Season 4 photos
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Susan Heyward and Valorie Curry will play Sister Sage and Firecracker on the Prime Video series "The Boys."
Harvey Weinstein faces Los Angeles trial over alleged sexual assaults
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Harvey Weinstein faces Los Angeles trial over alleged sexual assaults
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Harvey Weinstein, the disgraced Hollywood titan who was convicted of a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape in New York, faces a second criminal trial that begins in Los Angeles on Monday.
Entertainment journalist, Deadline founder Nikki Finke dies at 68
Entertainment News // 15 hours ago
Entertainment journalist, Deadline founder Nikki Finke dies at 68
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Deadline founder and veteran correspondent Nikki Finke has died in Florida after a prolonged illness. The 68-year-old Long Island native was famous for changing entertainment coverage in Hollywood.
Holly Williams gives birth to fourth child: 'She is a dream come true'
Music // 15 hours ago
Holly Williams gives birth to fourth child: 'She is a dream come true'
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- Holly Williams, a singer and the granddaughter of Hank Williams, welcomed her fourth child, daughter Georgia Grace.
NCT 127 perform '2 Baddies' on 'Good Morning America'
Music // 15 hours ago
NCT 127 perform '2 Baddies' on 'Good Morning America'
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 performed "2 Baddies," the title track from its album of the same name, on "GMA."
'Wendell & Wild' trailer: Jordan Peele voices demon in stop-motion film
Movies // 16 hours ago
'Wendell & Wild' trailer: Jordan Peele voices demon in stop-motion film
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Wendell & Wild," a stop-motion animated film directed by Henry Selick and starring Jordan Peele and Keegan-Michael Key, is coming to Netflix.
Selena Gomez finds connection, purpose in trailer for Apple TV+ documentary
Movies // 16 hours ago
Selena Gomez finds connection, purpose in trailer for Apple TV+ documentary
Oct. 10 (UPI) -- "Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me," a new film about singer and actress Selena Gomez, is coming to Apple TV+ in November.
