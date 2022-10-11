Famous birthdays for Oct. 11: Cardi B, Joan Cusack

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
|Advertisement
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra. They include:
Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Those born on this date are under the sign of Libra.
They include:
-- Clergyman Mason Locke Weems, who invented the story of George Washington and the cherry tree, in 1759
-- Englishman George Williams, founder of the YMCA, in 1821
-- Food industry pioneer Henry John Heinz in 1844
-- Former first lady/author Eleanor Roosevelt in 1884
-- Writer Elmore Leonard in 1925
-- Football Hall of Fame Coach LaVell Edwards in 1930
-- Actor/singer Ron Leibman in 1937
-- Singer Daryl Hall in 1946 (age 76)
-- Sports columnist Thomas Boswell in 1947 (age 75)
-- Actor David Morse in 1953 (age 69)
-- Actor Dawn French in 1957 (age 65)
-- Football Hall of Fame member Steve Young in 1961 (age 61)
-- Actor Joan Cusack in 1962 (age 60)
-- Actor Lennie James in 1965 (age 57)
-- Actor Luke Perry in 1966
-- Actor Jane Krakowski in 1968 (age 54)
-- Actor Constance Zimmer in 1970 (age 52)
-- Actor Emily Deschanel in 1976 (age 46)
-- Actor Matt Bomer in 1977 (age 45)
-- Actor Trevor Donovan in 1978 (age 44)
-- Actor Michelle Trachtenberg in 1985 (age 37)
-- Golfer Michelle Wie in 1989 (age 33)
-- Rapper Cardi B, born Belcalis Marlenis Almanzar, in 1992 (age 30)
-- Actor Brandon Flynn in 1993 (age 29)