Trending
Advertisement
Music
Oct. 4, 2022 / 2:20 PM

Red Velvet's Seulgi releases '28 Reasons' solo EP, music video

By Annie Martin

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Seulgi is making her solo debut.

The 28-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Red Velvet, released her debut solo EP, 28 Reasons, and a music video for her song of the same name Tuesday.

Advertisement

In "28 Reasons," Seulgi sings about toying with a love interest and giving them 28 reasons to stay away.

28 Reasons also features the songs "Dead Man Runnin," "Bad Boy, Sad Girl" featuring Be'O, "Anywhere but Home," "Los Angeles" and "Crown."

Red Velvet also consists of Irene, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group last released the EP The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm in March.

In addition, Seulgi and Irene are members of the Red Velvet subunit Red Velvet - Irene & Seulgi, which released its first EP, Monster, in July 2020.

Advertisement

Read More

Stray Kids dance in 'Case 143' music video teaser Blackpink's 'Born Pink' tops U.S. album chart Mamamoo share 'Mic On' teaser featuring Moonbyul What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Coldplay postpone shows as Chris Martin battles 'serious lung infection'
Music // 47 minutes ago
Coldplay postpone shows as Chris Martin battles 'serious lung infection'
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Coldplay will reschedule eight concerts in Brazil as frontman Chris Martin recovers from health issues.
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Music // 3 hours ago
Country music star Loretta Lynn dies at 90
Oct. 4 (UPI) -- "Coal Miner's Daughter" singer Loretta Lynn died Tuesday at her home in Tennessee.
Stray Kids dance in 'Case 143' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Stray Kids dance in 'Case 143' music video teaser
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a preview of its video for "Case 143," the lead single from its EP "Maxident."
Ed Sheeran to launch 'Mathematics' tour in May 2023
Music // 1 day ago
Ed Sheeran to launch 'Mathematics' tour in May 2023
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will perform across North America on his "Mathematics" tour in 2023.
Taylor Swift says new song 'Anti-Hero' is deep dive into her insecurities
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Swift says new song 'Anti-Hero' is deep dive into her insecurities
Oct. 3 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Taylor Swift says "Anti-Hero" is one of her favorite songs because it is a deep dive into her insecurities.
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Music // 2 days ago
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Oct. 2 (UPI) -- Music icon Ringo Starr has canceled a planned concert for Sunday in Minnesota.
Blackpink's 'Born Pink' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink's 'Born Pink' tops U.S. album chart
Oct. 1 (UPI) -- "Born Pink," from K-pop stars Blackpink, is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Mamamoo share 'Mic On' teaser featuring Moonbyul
Music // 4 days ago
Mamamoo share 'Mic On' teaser featuring Moonbyul
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Mamamoo released a teaser for their EP "Mic On," which will feature the new single "Illella."
Shawn Mendes releases new song 'Heartbeat' from 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'
Music // 4 days ago
Shawn Mendes releases new song 'Heartbeat' from 'Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile'
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes released "Heartbeat," an original song for his film "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile."
Dave Navarro to miss Jane's Addiction tour due to battle with 'long COVID'
Music // 4 days ago
Dave Navarro to miss Jane's Addiction tour due to battle with 'long COVID'
Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Dave Navarro will sit out the Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins fall tour due to lingering symptoms of COVID-19.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Triangle of Sadness' is the best movie of the year
Beyond Fest movie review: 'Triangle of Sadness' is the best movie of the year
Jennifer Hudson recalls the shame of wearing flip flops to sing with Diana Ross
Jennifer Hudson recalls the shame of wearing flip flops to sing with Diana Ross
Rich Koz keeps monster movie legacy alive with 'Svengoolie'
Rich Koz keeps monster movie legacy alive with 'Svengoolie'
'Mayfair Witches' teaser introduces Alexandra Daddario as Rowan
'Mayfair Witches' teaser introduces Alexandra Daddario as Rowan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement