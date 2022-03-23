Breaking News
Madeleine Albright, first woman to serve as Secretary of State, dies at 84
Music
March 23, 2022 / 2:16 PM

Red Velvet share 'Feel My Rhythm' dance performance video

By Annie Martin
Red Velvet released a performance video for "Feel My Rhythm," the title track from their new EP. File Photo by Kim Hee-chul/EPA

March 23 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Red Velvet has released a new video for its single "Feel My Rhythm."

The K-pop stars shared a dance performance video for the song Wednesday.

The performance video shows the members of Red Velvet perform the "Feel My Rhythm" choreography in a lavish ballroom. The members wear coordinating black and white outfits.

Red Velvet released an official music video for "Feel My Rhythm" on Monday. The fairytale-inspired video shows the members of Red Velvet find themselves inside a classic painting.

"Feel My Rhythm" is the title track from Red Velvet's latest EP, The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm. The mini album also features the songs "Rainbow Halo," "Beg for Me," "Bamboleo," "Good, Bad, Ugly" and "In My Dreams."

The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm is Red Velvet's first EP since Queendom, released in August.

Red Velvet consists of Irene, Seulgi, Wendy, Joy and Yeri. The group is signed to SM and made its debut in 2014.

