Dave Navarro (R), pictured with Perry Farrell, Stephen Perkins and Chris Chaney, from left to right, will sit out the Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins fall tour due to lingering symptoms of COVID-19.

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Jane's Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro will miss the band's upcoming tour due to his battle with "long COVID." The 55-year-old singer and musician said in a statement Thursday that he will sit out the Jane's Addiction and Smashing Pumpkins "Spirits of Fire" tour due to his lingering symptoms of COVID-19.

"I am sorry to have to say that I will not be attending due to my continued battle with Long Covid that I have been dealing with since last December," Navarro said.

"I had hoped for a full recovery by October but I am still very fatigued and will not be able to join this leg. I am personally gutted as our original bass player has returned, Eric Avery. We wanted to bring you the original line up but that will have to wait until I am recovered," he added. "While the band is touring, I will be working on some new Jane's material in the studio here in LA."

Troy Van Leeuwen will fill in for Navarro on tour.

"Though I am saddened to not make this tour I am focussed on making a full recovery and re-joining the guys when I am able," Navarro said.

"I truly wish the band well on this tour and I am confident they will bring everything to make it a fabulous show! Go get em guys!" he added.

The Spirits on Fire tour kicks off Oct. 2 in Dallas, Texas, and ends Nov. 19 in Los Angeles, Calif.