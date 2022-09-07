Trending
Sept. 7, 2022

Blackpink share track list for 'Born Pink' album

By Annie Martin
Blackpink released a track list for their second full-length album, "Born Pink." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/9279ce25a99066543ad1a3a7cd682701/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
Blackpink released a track list for their second full-length album, "Born Pink." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is sharing more details about its new album.

The K-pop stars released a track list for their forthcoming studio album, Born Pink, on Wednesday.

Born Pink will feature eight tracks: "Pink Venom," "Shut Down," "Typa Girl," "Yeah, Yeah, Yeah," "Hard to Love," "The Happiest Girl," "Tally" and "Ready for Love."

Blackpink released a single and music video for "Pink Venom" in August.

The group shared a poster for "Shut Down," the title track from Born Pink, on Tuesday.

Blackpink will release Born Pink on Sept. 16. The album will be the group's second full-length album after The Album, released in October 2020.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. The group is signed to YG and made its debut in 2016.

