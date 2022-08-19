Blackpink release 'Pink Venom' ahead of new album

Blackpink released a single and music video for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink." Photo by Yonhap News Agency

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is back with new music. The K-pop stars released a single and music video for the song "Pink Venom" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Pink Venom" video shows the members of Blackpink "bring the pain" with bold lyrics and a hard-hitting dance routine.

"Pink Venom" is the lead single from Blackpink's forthcoming album, Born Pink. The group will release the full album Sept. 16.

Blackpink said at a press conference Friday that "Pink Venom" expresses the group's "contradiction" and confidence.

"Since our album's title is Born Pink, we wanted to relay our identity in the song as much as we could," Jennie said. "Since 'pink' and 'venom' have contradicting images, we thought they were kind of reminiscent of us... we are named Blackpink and contradiction is our charm."

Blackpink also released a behind-the-scenes video that shows the making of the "Pink Venom" music video.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Born Pink will mark the group's first full-length album since The Album, released in October 2020.