Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 19, 2022 / 1:23 PM

Blackpink release 'Pink Venom' ahead of new album

By Annie Martin
Blackpink released a single and music video for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink." Photo by Yonhap News Agency
Blackpink released a single and music video for "Pink Venom," the lead single from their album "Born Pink." Photo by Yonhap News Agency

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Blackpink is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released a single and music video for the song "Pink Venom" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Pink Venom" video shows the members of Blackpink "bring the pain" with bold lyrics and a hard-hitting dance routine.

"Pink Venom" is the lead single from Blackpink's forthcoming album, Born Pink. The group will release the full album Sept. 16.

Blackpink said at a press conference Friday that "Pink Venom" expresses the group's "contradiction" and confidence.

"Since our album's title is Born Pink, we wanted to relay our identity in the song as much as we could," Jennie said. "Since 'pink' and 'venom' have contradicting images, we thought they were kind of reminiscent of us... we are named Blackpink and contradiction is our charm."

Blackpink also released a behind-the-scenes video that shows the making of the "Pink Venom" music video.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa. Born Pink will mark the group's first full-length album since The Album, released in October 2020.

Advertisement

Read More

Seventeen perform 'Hot' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' NCT 127 'gear up' in teaser for '2 Baddies' album SHINee's Key shares track list for 'Gasoline' album What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Panic! at the Disco releases new album, 'Sad Clown' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Panic! at the Disco releases new album, 'Sad Clown' music video
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Panic! at the Disco released the album "Viva Las Vengeance" and a music video for the song "Sad Clown."
Offset visits amusement park in '5 4 3 2 1' music video
Music // 2 hours ago
Offset visits amusement park in '5 4 3 2 1' music video
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Migos rapper Offset released a single and music video for "5 4 3 2 1," his first solo music since 2019.
Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform, receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs
Music // 2 hours ago
Red Hot Chili Peppers to perform, receive Global Icon Award at MTV VMAs
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Red Hot Chili Peppers will be honored with the Global Icon Award at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Demi Lovato releases new album, performs '29' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 3 hours ago
Demi Lovato releases new album, performs '29' on 'Tonight Show'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato performed "29," a single from her new album, on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon" following the album's release.
Seventeen perform 'Hot' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 3 hours ago
Seventeen perform 'Hot' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen performed "Hot," the title track from its album "Face the Sun," on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!"
NCT 127 'gear up' in teaser for '2 Baddies' album
Music // 23 hours ago
NCT 127 'gear up' in teaser for '2 Baddies' album
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- K-pop group NCT 127 will make its comeback with the album "2 Baddies" in September.
LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow to host MTV Video Music Awards
Music // 1 day ago
LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj, Jack Harlow to host MTV Video Music Awards
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- LL Cool J, Nicki Minaj and Jack Harlow will host the MTV Music Video Awards, with Minaj and Harlow to also perform.
Nicki Minaj releases 'Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)' with new verse
Music // 1 day ago
Nicki Minaj releases 'Super Freaky Girl (Roman Remix)' with new verse
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Nicki Minaj released a new version of her single "Super Freaky Girl" featuring her Roman alter ego.
Taylor Hawkins tribute concert to air, stream on Paramount platforms
Music // 1 day ago
Taylor Hawkins tribute concert to air, stream on Paramount platforms
Aug. 18 (UPI) -- Paramount has announced plans to broadcast and stream The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert across all of its platforms.
SHINee's Key shares track list for 'Gasoline' album
Music // 1 day ago
SHINee's Key shares track list for 'Gasoline' album
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- K-pop star Key released a track list for his forthcoming second solo album, "Gasoline."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Reliable Sources' canceled; Brian Stelter leaving CNN
'Reliable Sources' canceled; Brian Stelter leaving CNN
Lee Pace says he married boyfriend Matthew Foley
Lee Pace says he married boyfriend Matthew Foley
Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending, it's time to look cute again
Tim Gunn, Heidi Klum: Pandemic is ending, it's time to look cute again
Netflix adapting 'The Decameron' from 'Orange is the New Black' creator
Netflix adapting 'The Decameron' from 'Orange is the New Black' creator
'Grease' returning to theaters following Olivia Newton-John's death
'Grease' returning to theaters following Olivia Newton-John's death
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement