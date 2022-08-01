Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 1, 2022 / 1:44 PM

Mamamoo's Hwasa, Loco share 'Lemon' live video

By Annie Martin

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Hwasa is back with a new music video.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a video for the song "Lemon" with rapper Loco on Monday.

Advertisement

The special video shows Hwasa and Loco performing "Lemon" live. The pair are joined by a group of backup dancers.

Hwasa and Loco previously collaborated on the 2018 single "Don't."

The pair released a single and music video for another new song, "Somebody," last week.

Mamamoo also consists of Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein. The group last released the compilation album I Say Mamamoo: The Best in September.

Read More

J-Hope makes history with Lollapalooza performance Itzy's Yeji, Ryujin join Bebe Rexha for 'Break My Heart Myself' remix Yuju, Big Naughty paint together in 'Evening' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Hailey Bieber supports Justin Bieber as he resumes world tour
Music // 2 hours ago
Hailey Bieber supports Justin Bieber as he resumes world tour
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Justin Bieber returned to the stage after postponing his "Justice" world tour due to his Ramsay Hunt syndrome diagnosis.
Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning to host CMA Awards in November
Music // 2 hours ago
Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning to host CMA Awards in November
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Luke Bryan and football star Peyton Manning will host the Country Music Association Awards in November.
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
Music // 2 days ago
Bad Bunny's 'Un Verano Sin Ti' tops U.S. album chart for 4th week
July 30 (UPI) -- Rapper Bad Bunny's Spanish-language "Un Verano Sin Ti" is the No. 1 album in the United States for a fourth, consecutive week.
Joseph Quinn, Eddie Munson from 'Stranger Things,' meets Metallica
Music // 2 days ago
Joseph Quinn, Eddie Munson from 'Stranger Things,' meets Metallica
July 30 (UPI) -- Joseph Quinn, who played hero Eddie Munson in Season 4 of Netflix's "Stranger Things," met the heavy-metal band Metallica this week.
Hailee Steinfeld drops new single 'Coast' featuring Anderson .Paak
Music // 2 days ago
Hailee Steinfeld drops new single 'Coast' featuring Anderson .Paak
July 29 (UPI) -- Actor and singer Hailee Steinfeld has a released a new single, "Coast," which features rapper and songwriter Anderson .Paak.
Maggie Rogers debuts second studio album, 'Surrender'
Music // 3 days ago
Maggie Rogers debuts second studio album, 'Surrender'
July 29 (UPI) -- Indie pop singer Maggie Rogers has released her second studio album, "Surrender."
Itzy's Yeji, Ryujin join Bebe Rexha for 'Break My Heart Myself' remix
Music // 3 days ago
Itzy's Yeji, Ryujin join Bebe Rexha for 'Break My Heart Myself' remix
July 29 (UPI) -- Bebe Rexha released a "Break My Heart Myself" remix featuring K-pop stars Yeji and Ryujin.
Sam Hunt cancels festival performance in Canada due to government restrictions
Music // 3 days ago
Sam Hunt cancels festival performance in Canada due to government restrictions
July 29 (UPI) -- Sam Hunt canceled his performance at Boots & Hearts Music Festival in Ontario, Canada, due to government restrictions.
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
Music // 3 days ago
Hayley Kiyoko releases second studio album
July 29 (UPI) -- Singer Hayley Kiyoko has released her second studio album, titled "Panorama."
King Princess releases new album, 'Let Us Die' music video
Music // 3 days ago
King Princess releases new album, 'Let Us Die' music video
July 29 (UPI) -- King Princess released the album "Hold on Baby" and a music video for the song "Let Us Die" featuring the late Taylor Hawkins on drums.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
'Star Trek' legend Nichelle Nichols dead at 89
Gina Rodriguez announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Gina Rodriguez announces pregnancy on 38th birthday
Ne-Yo asks for privacy after wife's cheating allegations
Ne-Yo asks for privacy after wife's cheating allegations
Pat Carroll, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 95
Pat Carroll, Emmy-winning comedian, dies at 95
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
TV review: 'Tales of the Walking Dead' can't shake series burnout
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement