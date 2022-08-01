Mamamoo's Hwasa, Loco share 'Lemon' live video

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- South Korean singer and rapper Hwasa is back with a new music video.

The 27-year-old K-pop star, a member of the girl group Mamamoo, released a video for the song "Lemon" with rapper Loco on Monday.

The special video shows Hwasa and Loco performing "Lemon" live. The pair are joined by a group of backup dancers.

Hwasa and Loco previously collaborated on the 2018 single "Don't."

The pair released a single and music video for another new song, "Somebody," last week.

Mamamoo also consists of Solar, Moonbyul and Wheein. The group last released the compilation album I Say Mamamoo: The Best in September.