Music
July 30, 2022 / 8:53 AM

Joseph Quinn from 'Stranger Things' meets Metallica

By Karen Butler
"Stranger Things" star Joseph Quinn (4th to the right) met Metallica this week. Photo courtesy of Netflix

July 30 (UPI) -- Joseph Quinn, who played hero Eddie Munson in Season 4 of Netflix's Stranger Things, met the heavy-metal band Metallica this week.

Munson famously played the group's classic "Master of Puppets" during a pivotal scene on the 1980s-set sci-fi show.

Inclusion on the series earlier this month introduced the decades-old song to a new generation of tweens and teens, and propelled the single back on record charts.

Metallica celebrated on social media the resurgence of the song's popularity.

"The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include 'Master of Puppets' in the show but to have such a pivotal scene built around it," the band's Facebook page said on July 5.

"We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away... it's so extremely well done, so much so, that some folks were able to guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn's hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that? It's an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie's journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show."

Quinn met the musicians this week at a rehearsal for their headlining gig at the Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago.

The actor jammed with the band during rehearsal and the musicians presented him with a B.C. Rich guitar like the one Eddie played on the show.

"It was amazing! Opportunities to play 'Master of Puppets' with the most iconic metal band of all time don't come around very often. A story for the grandkids," Quinn told Tudum, the streaming service's website, on Friday.

