July 29, 2022 / 10:38 AM

Itzy's Yeji, Ryujin join Bebe Rexha for 'Break My Heart Myself' remix

By Annie Martin
Bebe Rexha released a "Break My Heart Myself" remix featuring K-pop stars Yeji and Ryujin. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 29 (UPI) -- South Korean singers Yeji and Ryujin join Bebe Rexha in a new song.

Rexha, an American singer-songwriter, released a "Break My Heart Myself" remix featuring Yeji and Ryujin on Friday.

Yeji and Ryujin are members of the K-pop girl group Itzy.

Rexha voiced her love for Itzy in a tweet Thursday.

"#BreakMyHeartMyselfItzyRemix OUT NOW!!!! I love you @ITZYofficial," the post reads.

Yeji and Ryujin had released a dance performance video to Rexha's "Break My Heart Myself" in June. The video has over 25 million views and caught the attention of Rexha. The trio teased a collaboration days later.

"Break My Heart Myself" appears on Rexha's second studio album, Better Mistakes, released in May 2021.

Itzy also consists of Yeji, Lia and Chaeryeong, and last released the EP Checkmate this month.

