Trending
Advertisement
Music
July 15, 2022 / 11:38 AM

Itzy release new EP, 'Sneakers' music video

By Annie Martin
Itzy release new EP, 'Sneakers' music video
Itzy released the EP "Checkmate" and a music video for the song "Sneakers." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is back with new music.

The K-pop stars released the EP Checkmate and a music video for the song "Sneakers" on Friday.

Advertisement

The "Sneakers" video shows the members of Itzy wear sneakers on different sets, including a palace and a spaceship mission control center.

Checkmate also includes the songs "Rac3r," "What I Want," "Free Fall," "365" and "Domino."

Itzy said in an interview with Quem that Checkmate is about "knowing how to play the game" and pursuing one's own happiness.

"This time we're focusing on being free to be who you are and not limiting yourself, so you can feel comfortable and free in your own shoes," Lia said.

Itzy will promote Checkmate with its first world tour. The U.S. leg of the tour begins Oct. 26 in Los Angeles and ends Nov. 13 in New York City.

"I'm excited and looking forward to our first world tour. I'm especially happy because I'll be able to meet Midzy face to face and hear their cheers directly," Yeji said, referencing the group's fans, known as Midzy.

Advertisement

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group is signed to JYP and made its debut in 2019.

Read More

BTS member J-Hope releases debut solo album, 'Arson' video Seventeen visit desert in 'World' music video teaser Super Junior releases new album after over 17 years as K-pop icons What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Demi Lovato performs 'Confident' using toy train set on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
Music // 1 hour ago
Demi Lovato performs 'Confident' using toy train set on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!'
July 15 (UPI) -- Demi Lovato appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" following the release of their new song "Substance."
BTS member J-Hope releases debut solo album, 'Arson' video
Music // 1 hour ago
BTS member J-Hope releases debut solo album, 'Arson' video
July 15 (UPI) -- K-pop star J-Hope released his debut solo album, "Jack in the Box," and a music video for the song "Arson" amid BTS' hiatus.
Lizzo returns with new album 'Special'
Music // 2 hours ago
Lizzo returns with new album 'Special'
July 15 (UPI) -- Lizzo performed on "Today" following the release of her new album, "Special."
Seventeen visit desert in 'World' music video teaser
Music // 21 hours ago
Seventeen visit desert in 'World' music video teaser
July 14 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a preview of its video for "World," a song from its repackaged album "Sector 17."
Super Junior releases new album after over 17 years as K-pop icons
Music // 1 day ago
Super Junior releases new album after over 17 years as K-pop icons
July 13 (UPI) -- K-pop boy band Super Junior announced the release of the first part of their 11th album on Tuesday. studio album, "The Road: Keep on Going," during an online press conference, after 17 years since its debut.
Bruce Springsteen announces 2023 tour dates with the E Street Band
Music // 2 days ago
Bruce Springsteen announces 2023 tour dates with the E Street Band
July 12 (UPI) -- Bruce Springsteen announced his 2023 U.S. tour dates with the E Street Band.
Twice to release new EP 'Between 1&2' in August
Music // 2 days ago
Twice to release new EP 'Between 1&2' in August
July 12 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice will make their comeback with the EP "Between 1&2" in August.
Itzy share royal-themed 'Sneakers' music video teaser
Music // 3 days ago
Itzy share royal-themed 'Sneakers' music video teaser
July 11 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Itzy released a preview of their video for "Sneakers," the title track from their EP "Checkmate."
Reba McEntire to launch 'Live in Concert' tour in October
Music // 4 days ago
Reba McEntire to launch 'Live in Concert' tour in October
July 11 (UPI) -- Reba McEntire will perform across the United States on her "Reba: Live in Concert" tour with Terri Clark.
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
Music // 4 days ago
BTS to perform in South Korea to aid World Expo bid
SEOUL, July 11 (UPI) -- Fans of South Korean boy group BTS will be able to see its seven members perform together this October, although they recently opted to pursue solo careers.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Netflix working with Adam Sandler, family on 'You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'
Netflix working with Adam Sandler, family on 'You Are SO Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah'
What to stream this weekend: 'Persuasion,' 'Zombies 3'
What to stream this weekend: 'Persuasion,' 'Zombies 3'
Heather Rae Young expecting first child with Tarek El Moussa
Heather Rae Young expecting first child with Tarek El Moussa
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4
What to binge: 5 shows to watch after 'Stranger Things' Season 4
'Law & Order' icon Chris Meloni appears naked in Peloton commercial
'Law & Order' icon Chris Meloni appears naked in Peloton commercial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement