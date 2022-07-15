Itzy release new EP, 'Sneakers' music video

Itzy released the EP "Checkmate" and a music video for the song "Sneakers." File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

July 15 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Itzy is back with new music. The K-pop stars released the EP Checkmate and a music video for the song "Sneakers" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Sneakers" video shows the members of Itzy wear sneakers on different sets, including a palace and a spaceship mission control center.

Checkmate also includes the songs "Rac3r," "What I Want," "Free Fall," "365" and "Domino."

Itzy said in an interview with Quem that Checkmate is about "knowing how to play the game" and pursuing one's own happiness.

"This time we're focusing on being free to be who you are and not limiting yourself, so you can feel comfortable and free in your own shoes," Lia said.

Itzy will promote Checkmate with its first world tour. The U.S. leg of the tour begins Oct. 26 in Los Angeles and ends Nov. 13 in New York City.

"I'm excited and looking forward to our first world tour. I'm especially happy because I'll be able to meet Midzy face to face and hear their cheers directly," Yeji said, referencing the group's fans, known as Midzy.

Itzy consists of Yeji, Lia, Ryujin, Chaeryeong and Yuna. The group is signed to JYP and made its debut in 2019.