Calvin Harris recruits Halsey, Justin Timberlake for new album

Calvin Harris said his album "Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2" will feature collaborations with Halsey, Justin Timberlake, Charlie Puth, Normani and other artists. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 30 (UPI) -- Calvin Harris has announced the featured artists on his upcoming album. The 38-year-old Scottish DJ and music producer said Wednesday that his album Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 will include collaborations with Halsey and Justin Timberlake. Advertisement

Harris also worked with Charlie Puth, Normani, 21 Savage, Pusha T, Pharrell, Busta Rhymes, Stefflon Don, Chloe Bailey, Shenseea, Tinashe, Lil Durk, Offset, 6lack, Coi LeRay, Latto, Swae Lee, Offset, Snoop Dogg and Jorja Smith.

Harris released a first single from the album, "Potion" featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug, in May. The song is Harris' second with Lipa following their 2018 single "One Kiss."

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is a followup to Harris' 2017 album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. Harris will release the new album Aug. 5.

Harris said in May that Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 is "the maddest album I've ever put together by a lonnnggg way."