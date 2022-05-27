Trending
Music
May 27, 2022

Dua Lipa, Young Thug join Calvin Harris on new song 'Potion'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Dua Lipa reunited with Calvin Harris on his new song "Potion." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Calvin Harris is back with new music.

The 38-year-old Scottish DJ and music producer released the song "Potion" featuring Dua Lipa and Young Thug on Friday.

"Potion" is the first single to debut from Harris' forthcoming sixth studio album, Funk Wav Bounces Vol 2.

Harris previously collaborated with Lipa on the 2018 song "One Kiss" and with Young Thug on the 2017 song "Heatstroke."

"@dualipa is my favourite person to work with; the voice, the work ethic, the banter, I feel very lucky to have been able to make this with her!!" Harris wrote on Instagram.

"And @thuggerthugger1 is one of a kind, nobody else could've floated on this music like him," he added.

Harris also released the "Potion" music video.

"loved shooting this video and had the most fun 24hrs!!!!" Lipa wrote on Instagram.

Harris will release Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 this summer. The album will be his first since Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, released in 2017.

