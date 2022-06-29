Trending
Advertisement
Music
June 29, 2022 / 9:28 AM

Garth Brooks to be honored at Nashville Songwriter Awards

By Annie Martin
1/5
Garth Brooks to be honored at Nashville Songwriter Awards
Garth Brooks will receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the Nashville Songwriter Awards in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Country music singer Garth Brooks will be honored at the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards.

The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) said in a press release Tuesday that Brooks, 60, will receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 5th annual awards show in September.

Advertisement

The Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award is given to an individual whose works have made a significant contribution to the American songbook and one who has inspired the careers of others.

Previous recipients are Loretta Lynn, Bill Anderson and Willie Nelson. Brooks was chosen personally by Kristofferson to receive the award.

"It's pretty damn embarrassing to give a man of Garth's stature an award with my name on it," Kristofferson said. "When Willie got one he said he could take of that. Congratulations Garth, I am truly humbled and honored that you have accepted this! You belong on Mount Rushmore. See you there."

"When they name awards after artists, that award takes on an even greater meaning. Kristofferson is known as the songwriter's songwriter... and he should be," Brooks added. "The honor is the name on the award and the names who have received it. My hope is that through time, the Garth Brooks name is worthy of such an honor. This is going to be a cool night."

The Nashville Songwriter Awards celebrate songs and songwriters, with many recipients determined by the community of peer professional writers honoring their most-admired songs from the past year.

This year's awards show will take place Sept. 20 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

Garth Brooks turns 60: a look back

Superstar country-western singer Garth Brooks makes an appearance at the Warner Brothers Music Awards held at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas on October 28, 1999. Photo by Roger Williams/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Dakota Johnson says the making of 'Fifty Shades' was 'psychotic' Ron Perlman, Allison Dunbar marry in Italy 'True Detective': Kali Reis joins Jodie Foster in Season 4 What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Ed Sheeran 'finalizing' U.S. dates for 'Mathematics' tour
Music // 2 hours ago
Ed Sheeran 'finalizing' U.S. dates for 'Mathematics' tour
June 29 (UPI) -- "2step" singer Ed Sheeran confirmed plans to bring his "+ - = ÷ X" tour to the United States.
Twice's Nayeon shares 'Pop!' choreography video
Music // 22 hours ago
Twice's Nayeon shares 'Pop!' choreography video
June 28 (UPI) -- K-pop star Nayeon released a "moving version" choreography video for "Pop!," the title track from her solo EP "Im Nayeon."
Billie Eilish recalls meeting her first fan: 'I gave her the biggest hug'
Music // 1 day ago
Billie Eilish recalls meeting her first fan: 'I gave her the biggest hug'
June 28 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish said on "The Late Late Show with James Corden" that meeting her first fan at a show in London was a "really magical" experience.
Seventeen share schedule for 'Sector 17' album
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen share schedule for 'Sector 17' album
June 27 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen shared a release schedule for the repackaged album "Sector 17."
BTS' 'Proof' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
BTS' 'Proof' tops U.S. album chart
June 25 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS' Proof is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Aespa shun drama in English single 'Life's Too Short'
Music // 5 days ago
Aespa shun drama in English single 'Life's Too Short'
June 24 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Aespa released a single and music video for "Life's Too Short," an English-language song from their EP "Girls."
Giveon releases debut album, 'Lost Me' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Giveon releases debut album, 'Lost Me' music video
June 24 (UPI) -- Giveon released his debut studio album, "Give or Take" and a music video for the song "Lost Me."
Lil Nas X calls out BET in new song 'Late to Da Party'
Music // 5 days ago
Lil Nas X calls out BET in new song 'Late to Da Party'
June 24 (UPI) -- Lil Nas X released a single and music video for "Late to Da Party" featuring NBA YoungBoy after being snubbed by the BET Awards.
Charlie Puth, Jungkook are lovesick in 'Left and Right' music video
Music // 5 days ago
Charlie Puth, Jungkook are lovesick in 'Left and Right' music video
June 24 (UPI) -- Charlie Puth and BTS member Jungkook released a single and music video for the song "Left and Right."
Taylor Swift explores loneliness in new song 'Carolina'
Music // 5 days ago
Taylor Swift explores loneliness in new song 'Carolina'
June 24 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift released "Carolina," an original song for the film "Where the Crawdads Sing" starring Daisy Edgar-Jones.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Mary Mara, known for her roles in 'Nash Bridges' and 'ER,' dies
Mary Mara, known for her roles in 'Nash Bridges' and 'ER,' dies
Dakota Johnson says the making of 'Fifty Shades' was 'psychotic'
Dakota Johnson says the making of 'Fifty Shades' was 'psychotic'
Ron Perlman, Allison Dunbar marry in Italy
Ron Perlman, Allison Dunbar marry in Italy
Wendy Williams transitions from daytime TV show to podcast
Wendy Williams transitions from daytime TV show to podcast
Patrick Schwarzenegger 'honored' to star in 'The Boys' spinoff
Patrick Schwarzenegger 'honored' to star in 'The Boys' spinoff
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement