Garth Brooks to be honored at Nashville Songwriter Awards

1/5

Garth Brooks will receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the Nashville Songwriter Awards in September. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 29 (UPI) -- Country music singer Garth Brooks will be honored at the 2022 Nashville Songwriter Awards. The Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) said in a press release Tuesday that Brooks, 60, will receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award at the 5th annual awards show in September. Advertisement

The Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award is given to an individual whose works have made a significant contribution to the American songbook and one who has inspired the careers of others.

Previous recipients are Loretta Lynn, Bill Anderson and Willie Nelson. Brooks was chosen personally by Kristofferson to receive the award.

"It's pretty damn embarrassing to give a man of Garth's stature an award with my name on it," Kristofferson said. "When Willie got one he said he could take of that. Congratulations Garth, I am truly humbled and honored that you have accepted this! You belong on Mount Rushmore. See you there."

"When they name awards after artists, that award takes on an even greater meaning. Kristofferson is known as the songwriter's songwriter... and he should be," Brooks added. "The honor is the name on the award and the names who have received it. My hope is that through time, the Garth Brooks name is worthy of such an honor. This is going to be a cool night."

Advertisement HUGE NEWS! The Nashville Songwriter Awards presented by @CityNational are back September 20 at @theryman and we are thrilled to announce that @garthbrooks will be honored with the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award! For more info, read here: https://t.co/SmiRppM0Xk— Nashville Songwriters Association Int'l. (@NSAIofficial) June 28, 2022

The Nashville Songwriter Awards celebrate songs and songwriters, with many recipients determined by the community of peer professional writers honoring their most-admired songs from the past year.

This year's awards show will take place Sept. 20 at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn.

Garth Brooks turns 60: a look back