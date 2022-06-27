Seventeen share schedule for 'Sector 17' album

Seventeen shared a release schedule for the repackaged album "Sector 17." Photo by Jin-gook/Wikicommons

June 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is gearing up for the release of its new album. The K-pop group shared a release schedule Monday for the repackaged album Sector 17. Advertisement

Seventeen will release a track list for Sector 17 on July 4, followed by official photos July 9 and 10.

The group will share a highlight medley for the album July 14 and music video teasers July 15 and 16.

Seventeen will officially release Sector 17 and the full music video July 18.

Seventeen released a teaser for Sector 17 on Sunday that shows the members arriving at the "Sector 17" portion of an airport. The teaser is titled "Come Into Our World."

Sector 17 follows the release of Seventeen's fourth studio album, Face the Sun, in May. The album features the English-language single "Darl+ing" and the title track "Hot."

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group is signed to Pledis and made its debut in 2015.