Seventeen release new album, 'Hot' music video

Seventeen released the album "Face the Sun" and a music video for the song "Hot." Photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment

May 27 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is back with new music. The K-pop group released the album Face the Sun and a music video for the song "Hot" on Friday. Advertisement

The "Hot" video shows the members of Seventeen head to the Wild West. The group is seen shooting pistols and racing in the desert as the words "pioneer" and "wanted" flash on the screen.

Face the Sun also features "Darl+ing," the group's first English-language single, and the songs "Don Quixote," "March," "Domino," "Shadow," "'Bout You," "If You Leave Me" and "Ash."

Seventeen will promote the album with a comeback show Saturday. The concert will stream at 6 a.m. EDT on YouTube.

The release of Face the Sun coincides with the seventh anniversary of Seventeen's debut. The group marked the occasion Wednesday by sharing the special video "Chapter7:teen."

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Woozi, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group is signed to Pledis and made its debut in 2015.