The Chicks apologize after ending show early

The Chicks apologized after cutting their concert short at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind. File Photo by Earl Cryers/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- The Chicks issued an apology to fans after ending a show early. The country music group apologized Sunday on Instagram after cutting their concert short at Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville, Ind. Advertisement

"Indianapolis, we are so sorry we could not give you the show you deserved OR the show we wanted to give you. We will be back Indianapolis!! Hold onto your tickets," the band wrote.

The Chicks played a few songs at the show Sunday before ending early, according to Fox59.

"I'm so sorry. I just can't pull it off," frontwoman Natalie Maines told the audience.

In comments on Facebook, fans said Maines "was struggling bad" with allergies.

In their statement, The Chicks did not give specifics about why they cut the concert short.

The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, released their eighth studio album, Gaslighter, in July 2020. The album features the singles "Gaslighter" and "Sleep at Night."