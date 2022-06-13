Trending
June 13, 2022 / 11:55 AM

Post Malone to launch 'Twelve Carat' tour in September

By Annie Martin
Post Malone to launch 'Twelve Carat' tour in September
Post Malone will perform across North America on a new tour featuring Roddy Ricch. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

June 13 (UPI) -- Post Malone is going on tour in 2022.

The 26-year-old singer and rapper announced the Twelve Carat tour featuring Roddy Ricch on Monday.

Malone will kick off the tour Sept. 10 in Omaha, Neb., and bring the venture to a close Nov. 15 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Friday.

The Twelve Carat tour is in support of Malone's album Twelve Carat Toothache, released this month. The album features the singles "One Right Now" with The Weeknd and "Cooped Up," along with "Cooped Up" featuring Ricch.

Twelve Carat Toothache is Malone's first album since Hollywood's Bleeding, released in 2019.

Malone appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers last week, where he went day drinking in New York with host Seth Meyers.

Moments from Post Malone's career

Post Malone attends the BET Awards at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on June 25, 2017. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

