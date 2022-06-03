Trending
June 3, 2022

Post Malone returns with new album 'Twelve Carat Toothache'

By Annie Martin
Post Malone released "Twelve Carat Toothache," his first album in nearly three years. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- Post Malone is back with new music.

The 26-year-old singer and rapper released the album Twelve Carat Toothache on Friday.

Twelve Carat Toothache is Malone's fourth album and his first since Hollywood's Bleeding, released in 2019.

The new album features the singles "One Right Now" with The Weeknd and "Cooped Up," along with collaborations with Roddy Ricch, Doja Cat, Gunna, Fleet Foxes and the Kid Laroi.

Malone and The Weeknd released a music video for "One Right Now" in November that shows the pair have a shootout.

Post Malone discussed the challenges of making Twelve Carat Toothache in an interview with Billboard in January, saying the process helped him rediscover his love of creating music.

"There was a switch that flipped, and it felt like I was making Stoney," he said, referencing his debut album. "I lost that, and the hardest part is getting it back. It ebbs and flows. It's figuring out: 'Just because I'm not inspired to do it at the moment doesn't mean I'm giving up."

Post Malone is known for the singles "White Iverson," "Rockstar" featuring 21 Savage, "Psycho" featuring Ty Dolla $ign, "Sunflower" with Swae Lee and "Circles."

The singer announced in May that he is expecting his first child with his girlfriend.

