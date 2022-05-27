Trending
May 27, 2022 / 12:59 PM

Charli XCX cancels shows: 'I have completely lost my voice'

By Annie Martin
Charli XCX is on vocal rest and will no longer perform planned shows in Europe and the U.K. File Photo by Rune Hellestad/UPI | License Photo

May 27 (UPI) -- Charli XCX has canceled her upcoming shows after losing her voice.

The 29-year-old singer said Friday that she is on vocal rest and will no longer perform two shows in Europe over the weekend.

Charli XCX was to perform Friday in Brussels, Belgium, and Saturday in Utrecht, Netherlands.

"I am devastated to have to inform you that I have to cancel my shows in both Brussels and Utrecht today and tomorrow. I have completely lost my voice and despite trying many techniques to revive it, it is not returning," the singer said in a statement.

"I am under doctors orders to go on both vocal and physical rest in the hope that my voice will come back as soon as possible. I wish that there was a way I could perform for you guys, but singing is literally impossible right now and the show is too physical to tackle whilst my glands are flared up and in pain.

Charli XCX said she is "so so so sorry" to let her fans down. The singer promised to keep fans updated on her health and said she hopes to "be back fighting fit" after rest and medication.

Charli XCX will also miss her performance Sunday at Radio 1's Big Weekend music festival in Coventry, England, according to BBC Radio 1.

Charli XCX is next scheduled to perform Monday in Berlin, Germany.

The singer is in the midst of her Crash world tour, which kicked off in Oakland, Calif., in March.

The Crash tour is in support of Charli XCX's album of the same name, released in March. The album features the singles "Good Ones," "New Shapes," "Beg for You" and "Baby."

