Trending
Advertisement
Music
March 18, 2022 / 10:07 AM

Charli XCX returns with new album 'Crash'

By Annie Martin
1/5
Charli XCX returns with new album 'Crash'
Charli XCX released her fifth album, "Crash," and a visualizer video for the title track of the same name. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Charli XCX is back with new music.

The 29-year-old British singer released her fifth studio album, Crash, on Friday.

Advertisement

Charli XCX also shared visualizer videos for the title track, "Crash," "Used to Know Me" and other songs.

Crash features 12 tracks in total: "Crash," "New Shapes" featuring Christine and the Queens and Caroline Polachek, "Good Ones," "Constant Repeat," "Beg for You" featuring Rina Sawayama, "Move Me," "Baby," "Lightning," "Every Rule," "Yuck," "Used to Know Me" and "Twice."

Charli XCX said in an interview with Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe that Crash draws from her past music and feels "very cyclical in many ways."

"I've arrived at this place where I'm incorporating all of the different things that I've done in the past into one body of work," she said. "I also feel like -- and this might sound like a negative but I actually think it's a positive -- I also feel like we're at a time in the music industry where the music industry is beginning to catch up with me a little bit."

Advertisement

Charli XCX released "Beg for You" in January.

Crash marks Charli XCX's first album since How I'm Feeling Now, released in May 2020.

Read More

Arcade Fire release 'The Lightning I, II' ahead of new album Leslie Jones to join Starz series 'BMF' in Season 2 Spring reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Rosalia releases 'playful' new album 'Motomami'
Music // 21 minutes ago
Rosalia releases 'playful' new album 'Motomami'
March 18 (UPI) -- Spanish singer Rosalía released her third album, "Motomami," which features the new single "Candy."
Arcade Fire release 'The Lightning I, II' ahead of new album
Music // 2 hours ago
Arcade Fire release 'The Lightning I, II' ahead of new album
March 18 (UPI) -- Arcade Fire released the song "The Lightning I, II" and announced "We," their first new album in nearly five years.
Red Velvet share 'Feel My Rhythm' music video teaser
Music // 21 hours ago
Red Velvet share 'Feel My Rhythm' music video teaser
March 17 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Red Velvet released a preview of their video for "Feel My Rhythm," the title track from their EP "The ReVe Festival 2022 - Feel My Rhythm."
Def Leppard announce 12th studio album, 'Diamond Star Halos'
Music // 22 hours ago
Def Leppard announce 12th studio album, 'Diamond Star Halos'
March 17 (UPI) -- Def Leppard has announced plans to release a 12th studio album titled Diamond Star Halos on May 27.
Mamamoo's Solar releases 'Face' solo EP, 'Honey' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Mamamoo's Solar releases 'Face' solo EP, 'Honey' music video
March 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Solar released the solo EP "Face" and a music video for the single "Honey."
Limp Bizkit to launch 'Still Sucks' tour in April
Music // 1 day ago
Limp Bizkit to launch 'Still Sucks' tour in April
March 16 (UPI) -- Limp Bizkit will perform across the United States on the "Still Sucks" tour in the spring.
BMI Latin Awards: Wisin & Yandel, Tainy win big
Music // 1 day ago
BMI Latin Awards: Wisin & Yandel, Tainy win big
March 16 (UPI) -- Wisin & Yandel, Tainy and more were big winners at the 2022 BMI Latin Awards, which honors songwriters, composter and publishers.
Lisa's 'Money' performance video passes 500M views on YouTube
Music // 2 days ago
Lisa's 'Money' performance video passes 500M views on YouTube
March 16 (UPI) -- Lisa, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, celebrated after her performance video for "Money" reached 500 million views on YouTube.
CMT Music Awards: Kane Brown leads with four nominations
Music // 2 days ago
CMT Music Awards: Kane Brown leads with four nominations
March 16 (UPI) -- Nominees were announced for the CMT Music Awards on Wednesday, with Kane Brown leading the pack with four nominations.
Stray Kids push their limits in 'Maniac' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids push their limits in 'Maniac' music video teaser
March 15 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids shared a new preview of its music video for "Maniac," the title track from its EP "Oddinary."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
Ukrainian actress Oksana Shvets killed during Russian rocket attack in Kyiv
Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
Ant Anstead kisses Renee Zellweger in new photo: 'This lady'
Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed
Harry Potter video game 'Hogwarts Legacy' shows off gameplay; release date revealed
Movie review: 'The Lost City' loses its way but not its charm
Movie review: 'The Lost City' loses its way but not its charm
Shannon Beador wishes Vicki Gunvalson 'happiness' after run-in
Shannon Beador wishes Vicki Gunvalson 'happiness' after run-in
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement