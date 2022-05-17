Trending
Advertisement
Music
May 17, 2022 / 1:36 PM

Seventeen share track list for 'Face the Sun' album

By Annie Martin
Seventeen share track list for 'Face the Sun' album
Seventeen released a track list for its fourth full-length album, "Face the Sun." Photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment

May 17 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is gearing up to release its new album.

The K-pop group shared a track list for its fourth full-length album, Face the Sun, on Tuesday.

Advertisement

Face the Sun features the title track "Darl+ing" and eight other songs: "Hot," "Don Quixote," "March," "Domino," "Shadow," 'Bout You," "If You Leave Me" and "Ash."

Seventeen released a video Sunday that shows behind-the-scenes footage of the members at the album's cover jacket photo shoot.

Seventeen released a single and music video for "Darl+ing," its first English-language single, in April.

The group shared trailers for Face the Sun featuring the individual members the same month.

Face the Sun will mark Seventeen's first full-length album since An Ode, released in September 2019. The group will release the new album May 27.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group is signed to Pledis and made its debut in 2015.

Advertisement

Read More

BTS member V reflects on self in 'Proof of Inspiration' video CL takes over ranch in 'Chuck' music video Treasure take the stage in 'Darari (Remix)' performance video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

BTS member V reflects on self in 'Proof of Inspiration' video
Music // 1 day ago
BTS member V reflects on self in 'Proof of Inspiration' video
May 16 (UPI) -- K-pop group BTS shared a teaser for its anthology album "Proof" featuring V.
Carrie Underwood to launch 'Denim & Rhinestones' tour in October
Music // 1 day ago
Carrie Underwood to launch 'Denim & Rhinestones' tour in October
May 16 (UPI) -- Carrie Underwood will perform across the United States on her "Denim & Rhinestones" arena tour featuring Jimmie Allen.
Lady Gaga adds Hershey, Houston and Miami stadium shows to tour
Music // 1 day ago
Lady Gaga adds Hershey, Houston and Miami stadium shows to tour
May 16 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga announced on Monday three new stadium dates for her upcoming "Chromatica Ball" tour.
Wynonna Judd says concert tour will go on despite mom Naomi's death
Music // 1 day ago
Wynonna Judd says concert tour will go on despite mom Naomi's death
May 16 (UPI) -- Country music star Wynonna Judd says she will go on with a planned concert tour despite the April 30 suicide of her mother and singing partner, Naomi Judd.
Billboard Music Awards: Drake wins big, Mary J. Blige is honored with Icon Award
Music // 1 day ago
Billboard Music Awards: Drake wins big, Mary J. Blige is honored with Icon Award
May 15 (UPI) -- Drake was the big winner Sunday night at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, which also honored Mary J. Blige with the Icon Award.
Future's 'I Never Liked You' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Future's 'I Never Liked You' tops U.S. album chart
May 14 (UPI) -- Rapper Future's "I Never Liked You" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Billboard Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 4 days ago
Billboard Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
May 13 (UPI) -- The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are set to take place live Sunday from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
CL takes over ranch in 'Chuck' music video
Music // 4 days ago
CL takes over ranch in 'Chuck' music video
May 13 (UPI) -- K-pop star CL released a video for "Chuck," a song from her debut studio album, "Alpha."
Naomi Judd tribute featuring Wynonna, Ashley Judd to air Sunday on CMT
Music // 4 days ago
Naomi Judd tribute featuring Wynonna, Ashley Judd to air Sunday on CMT
May 13 (UPI) -- "Naomi Judd: A River of Time Celebration," a special honoring the life and legacy of late singer Naomi Judd, will air Sunday on CMT.
Becky G gets close with an ex in 'Baile Con Mi Ex' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Becky G gets close with an ex in 'Baile Con Mi Ex' music video
May 13 (UPI) -- Becky G released the album "Esquemas" and a music video for the single "Bailé Con Mi Ex."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'COVID free' Stephen Colbert returning to 'Late Show' Monday
'COVID free' Stephen Colbert returning to 'Late Show' Monday
Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out on 'Raw,' WWE issues statement
Sasha Banks, Naomi walk out on 'Raw,' WWE issues statement
'Haves and Have Nots' alums Tika Sumpter, Nicholas James marry in Mexico
'Haves and Have Nots' alums Tika Sumpter, Nicholas James marry in Mexico
Valerie Bertinelli files for divorce from Tom Vitale
Valerie Bertinelli files for divorce from Tom Vitale
'Yellowstone' begins production on Season 5
'Yellowstone' begins production on Season 5
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement