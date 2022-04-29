Seventeen's Woozi sees shadows in 'Face the Sun' trailer

Seventeen released a trailer for its album "Face the Sun" featuring Woozi. Photo courtesy of PLEDIS Entertainment

April 29 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is teasing its new album. The K-pop group shared a trailer for its forthcoming album, Face the Sun, on Friday. Advertisement

The video, titled "13 Inner Shadows," features Seventeen member Woozi. The teaser shows the singer take the stage in an empty auditorium and begin to see shadows.

Seventeen also shared a video of Woozi addressing the camera while saying, "I'm not seventeen anymore."

Seventeen previously released a trailer featuring S.Coups. The group will release more individual teasers featuring all of the members.

Seventeen will share a track list for Face the Sun on May 18 and a highlight medley May 23. The group will release the album and a new music video May 27.

Face the Sun will mark Seventeen's first full-length album since An Ode, released in September 2019. The group released the EP Attacca in October and its first English-language single, "Darl+ing," earlier this month.

Seventeen consists of Woozi, S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group is signed to Pledis and made its debut in 2015.