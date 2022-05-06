Marc Anthony postpones concert after injury backstage

1/5

Marc Anthony canceled his "Pa'lla Voy" show in Panama after injuring himself shortly before he was to perform. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

May 6 (UPI) -- Marc Anthony is recovering following an injury backstage. The 53-year-old singer canceled his Pa'lla Voy show Wednesday in Panama after injuring himself shortly before he was to perform. Advertisement

Anthony's team confirmed the news Thursday to Billboard.

"Marc Anthony had to postpone his concert in Panama last night due to an accident on some stairs when he was preparing to appear on stage," the team said. "The mishap caused complications in his back, which prevented him from performing live."

Anthony has returned to Miami, Fla., "to be treated by his specialists."

"We thank all the medical personnel in Panama who immediately gathered to offer their care and all the fans who were present for the long-awaited concert," the singer's team said.

Hola! said Magic Dream, the company that organized the concert, will announce a new date for the show soon.

Anthony shared a health update and thanked fans for their support in a video Thursday on Instagram.

Anthony previously canceled shows in Panama in February 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and in 2015 after showing symptoms of dehydration.

The Pa'lla Voy tour is in support of Anthony's album of the same name, released in March.