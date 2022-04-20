Trending
April 20, 2022 / 1:48 PM

Super Junior's Ryeowook wants to fly away in 'Bluebird' music video teaser

By Annie Martin

April 20 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Ryeowook is giving a glimpse of his new music video.

The 34-year-old K-pop star, a member of the boy band Super Junior, shared a preview of his video for the song "Bluebird" on Wednesday.

The "Bluebird" teaser shows Ryeowook wanting to fly away. The singer is seen looking at an empty birdcage and spotting a bird-like woman at night.

"Bluebird" is the title track from Ryeowook's forthcoming solo EP, A Wild Rose. Super Junior shared teaser photos for the mini album Wednesday.

Ryeowook will release A Wild Rose on May 3. The EP is his first solo release since Drunk on Love, released in January 2019.

Super Junior also consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon and Kyuhyun. The group released the single album The Road: Winter for Spring in March.

