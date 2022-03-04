Trending
Music
March 4, 2022 / 1:27 PM

Super Junior share winter version of 'Callin' music video

By Annie Martin

March 4 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Super Junior is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released the "winter version" of its video for the song "Callin" on Friday.

The new "Callin" video shows the members of Super Junior sing about reaching out to a loved one as snow drifts down into a sunlit room.

Super Junior shared a "winter for spring" version of the music video Monday that featured animated segments.

"Callin" is the title track from Super Junior's new single album, The Road: Winter for Spring, also released Monday. The album also features the song "Analogue Radio."

The Road: Winter for Spring is Super Junior's first release since the album The Renaissance, released in March 2021.

Super Junior consists of Leeteuk, Heechul, Yesung, Shindong, Sungmin, Eunhyuk, Donghae, Siwon, Ryeowook and Kyuhyun, The group is signed to SM and made its debut in 2005.

What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

