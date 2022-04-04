Watch Live
Senate judiciary committee opens hearing to vote on Supreme Court nomination for Ketanji Brown Jackson
Trending
Advertisement
Music
April 4, 2022 / 1:04 PM

EXO's Suho releases 'Grey Suit' EP, music video

By Annie Martin
EXO's Suho releases 'Grey Suit' EP, music video
Suho (fourth from left) released the solo EP "Grey Suit" and a music video for his song of the same name. File Photo by Yonhap News Agency/EPA

April 4 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Suho is back with new music.

The 30-year-old K-pop star released the solo EP Grey Suit and a music video for his song of the same name on Monday.

Advertisement

The "Grey Suit" video shows Suho stand in the rain as he sings about reuniting with someone who brings light and color into his life.

"Grey Suit" is the title track from Grey Suit, which also features the songs "Morning Star," "Hurdle," "Decanting," "Bear Hug" and "Moment."

EXO shared a photo on Twitter of Suho celebrating the album's release alongside his bandmate Kai.

Grey Suit is Suho's second solo EP after Self-Portrait, released in March 2020.

EXO also consists of Xiumin, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O. and Sehun. The group is signed to SM and made its debut in 2012.

EXO recently had a first music video, "Love Shot," pass 500 million views on YouTube.

Advertisement

Read More

HYBE shares fluctuate on speculation over BTS military exemption K-pop star Luna to make Broadway debut Seventeen's The8 walks on the beach in 'Hai Cheng' music video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello to perform at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango
Music // 1 hour ago
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello to perform at iHeartRadio's Wango Tango
April 4 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, The Chainsmokers, Becky G, Charlie Puth and other stars will perform at the iHeartRadio KIIS FM Wango Tango music festival in June.
Halsey leaves Grammys early days after surgery
Music // 3 hours ago
Halsey leaves Grammys early days after surgery
April 4 (UPI) -- Halsey left the Grammy Awards early after having surgery days before the awards show.
Grammys: Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo take top honors
Music // 16 hours ago
Grammys: Jon Batiste, Olivia Rodrigo take top honors
April 3 (UPI) -- Jon Batiste took home Album of the Year for "We Are" at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday. Olivia Rodrigo took home Best Pop Vocal Album for "Sour" and won Best New Artist.
Billie Eilish wears Taylor Hawkins T-shirt during Grammy performance
Music // 15 hours ago
Billie Eilish wears Taylor Hawkins T-shirt during Grammy performance
April 3 (UPI) -- Billie Eilish wore a Taylor Hawkin's T-shirt while performing "Happier Than Ever" at the Grammys.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears at Grammys in video
Music // 14 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears at Grammys in video
April 3 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appeared in a video at the Grammys before a performance by John Legend.
'Stray Kids Mini Album' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
'Stray Kids Mini Album' tops U.S. album chart
April 2 (UPI) -- Stray Kids' "Stray Kids Mini Album" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Grammys: Lady Gaga to perform, Dua Lipa, Jared Leto to present awards
Music // 3 days ago
Grammys: Lady Gaga to perform, Dua Lipa, Jared Leto to present awards
April 1 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga will take the stage Sunday at the Grammy Awards, while Dua Lipa, Jared Leto, Megan Thee Stallion and other stars will present awards.
The Judds to perform at CMT Music Awards
Music // 3 days ago
The Judds to perform at CMT Music Awards
April 1 (UPI) -- Naomi Judd and Wynonna Judd will reunite to perform at the CMT Music Awards, their first awards show performance together in more than 20 years.
Grammys 2022: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 3 days ago
Grammys 2022: How to watch, what to expect
April 1 (UPI) -- The 64th Grammy Awards, presented by the Recording Academy, will air on Sunday from Las Vegas.
Liam Gallagher releases single 'C'mon You Know' ahead of new album
Music // 3 days ago
Liam Gallagher releases single 'C'mon You Know' ahead of new album
April 1 (UPI) -- Former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher released "C'mon You Know," the title track from his album of the same name.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Will Smith appears to hit Chris Rock at the Oscars, wins Best Actor moments later
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Academy 'condemns' Will Smith's Oscar slap, launches official probe
Photos: Grammy Awards red carpet
Photos: Grammy Awards red carpet
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Ukrainian civilians reportedly kill Russian troops with poisoned buns and alcohol
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
Nearly 30% of adolescents, teens in U.S. have prediabetes, study finds
Advertisement

Follow Us
Advertisement