March 22, 2022 / 12:51 PM

EXO's 'Love Shot' music video passes 500M views on YouTube

By Annie Martin

March 22 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band EXO has a first music video with 500 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop group's video for the song "Love Shot" reached the milestone Tuesday.

"Love Shot" is the title track from EXO's album of the same name. The album is a repackaged version of Don't Mess Up My Tempo and was released in December 2018.

The "Love Shot" video shows the members of EXO perform outside a gas station at night.

EXO last released the EP Don't Fight the Feeling in June 2021. The mini album features the songs "Don't Fight the Feeling," "Paradise," "No Matter," "Runaway" and "Just as Usual."

EXO consists of Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. The group is signed to SM and made its debut in 2012.

