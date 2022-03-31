Trending
March 31, 2022 / 9:36 AM / Updated at 9:38 AM

Miranda Lambert to release new song 'Actin' Up' ahead of Las Vegas residency

By Annie Martin
Miranda Lambert to release new song 'Actin' Up' ahead of Las Vegas residency
Miranda Lambert will release "Actin' Up," a new song from her album "Palomino," prior to her "Velvet Residency" show in Las Vegas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Miranda Lambert will release a new song in April.

The 38-year-old country music singer said Wednesday that she will release the song "Actin' Up" on April 7 ahead of her Velvet Rodeo residency show in Las Vegas.

Lambert will release "Actin' Up" in celebration of Velvet Rodeo tickets going on sale the same day.

The singer shared a clip of "Actin' Up" on Instagram and said Velvet Rodeo takes its name from lyrics in the song.

"This morning I announced that I'm kicking off a Las Vegas residency this fall called Velvet Rodeo. It's named after a line in 'Actin' Up' a new song off of 'Palomino,'" Lambert captioned the post.

"Tickets for the residency go onsale April 7 AND 'Actin' Up' is also being released that day to celebrate," she said.

"Actin' Up" appears on Lambert's forthcoming album, Palomino. The album also features the singles "If I Was a Cowboy" and "Strange," and is slated for release April 29.

Lambert announced her Velvet Rodeo residency show at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in a post Wednesday morning. The show kicks off Sept. 23 and comes to a close April 1, 2023.

Lambert's most recent solo album, Wildcard, was released in November 2019. She released the collaborative album The Marfa Tapes with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall in May 2021.

Miranda Lambert attends the Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas on May 17, 2005.

