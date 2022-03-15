Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammy Awards

1/5

Billie Eilish will perform at the Grammy Awards in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy has announced a first lineup of performers for the 2022 Grammy Awards. The 64th annual awards show will take place in Las Vegas in April. Advertisement

Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osbourne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo will take the stage during the ceremony.

SOUR? No, the news is really sweet today. @oliviarodrigo, welcome to the #GRAMMYs stage! ⭐ Catch her GRAMMY debut during Music's Biggest Night, April 3rd on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/dkLdLep9c3— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2022

Eilish, Lil Nas X and Rodrigo are all nominated for Album of the Year. Jon Batiste leads the field of nominees with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Doja Cat, Eilish and Rodrigo.

Oh, we're happier than ever. ❤️ Seven-time GRAMMY winner and current nominee @billieeilish is returning to the #GRAMMYs stage on April 3rd! Don't miss her performance on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/2GPLUF4uZW— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2022

This year's ceremony will mark Eilish's third consecutive year performing at the Grammys. Eilish and her brother, Finneas, performed "When the Party's Over" in 2020 and "Everything I Wanted" in 2021.

Advertisement #BTSArmy, this one's for you! ✨ Your boys are headed back to the #GRAMMYs stage! See you on April 3rd, @bts_bighit. Don't miss Music's Biggest Night on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/kf39SK14o0— Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) March 15, 2022

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the Grammys, which will air April 3 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.