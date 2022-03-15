Trending
Music
March 15, 2022 / 10:23 AM

Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo to perform at Grammy Awards

By Annie Martin
Billie Eilish will perform at the Grammy Awards in April. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 15 (UPI) -- The Recording Academy has announced a first lineup of performers for the 2022 Grammy Awards.

The 64th annual awards show will take place in Las Vegas in April.

Billie Eilish, Brandi Carlile, Brothers Osbourne, BTS, Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow, and Olivia Rodrigo will take the stage during the ceremony.

Eilish, Lil Nas X and Rodrigo are all nominated for Album of the Year. Jon Batiste leads the field of nominees with 11 nominations, followed by Justin Bieber, H.E.R., Doja Cat, Eilish and Rodrigo.

This year's ceremony will mark Eilish's third consecutive year performing at the Grammys. Eilish and her brother, Finneas, performed "When the Party's Over" in 2020 and "Everything I Wanted" in 2021.

The Daily Show host Trevor Noah will host the Grammys, which will air April 3 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS.

