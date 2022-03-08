Trending
March 8, 2022 / 10:15 AM

Mandy Moore releases 'In Real Life' ahead of new album

By Annie Martin
1/5
Mandy Moore released "In Real Life," the lead single from her forthcoming album of the same name. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

March 8 (UPI) -- Mandy Moore is back with new music.

The 37-year-old singer and actress released the song "In Real Life" on Monday.

In "In Real Life," Moore sings about the life-changing power of love.

"I spent every day / Filling every page / How the world revolved around me / When I saw your face / I knew right away / We'd be whoever we wanted to be," she sings.

"In Real Life" is the lead single from Moore's forthcoming seventh album of the same name. She shared a trailer featuring clips from the album Tuesday.

Moore will release In Real Life on May 13. Her label, Verve Forecast, said the album will give "a glimpse of Mandy's world and all that illuminates it."

In Real Life will mark Moore's first album since Silver Landings, released in May 2020. Silver Landings was Moore's first album in over 10 years and features the singles "When I Wasn't Watching," "I'd Rather Lose," "Save a Little for Yourself" and "Fifteen."

As an actress, Moore plays Rebecca Pearson on the NBC series This is Us, which is in the midst of is sixth and final season. Moore discussed the show ending on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last week.

"My emotions are already right on the edge but yeah, I think all of us are sort of starting to accept that the end is near," she said.

This is Us also stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley.

