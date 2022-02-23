Treasure share 'Jikjin' dance performance video

Feb. 23 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure has released a new video for its single "Jikjin."

The K-pop group shared a dance performance video for the song Wednesday.

The performance video shows the members of Treasure perform the "Jikjin" choreography in a garage filled with sports cars.

Treasure released an official music video for "Jikjin" last week that shows the members racing through the night.

"Jikjin" is the title track from Treasure's latest EP, The Second Step: Chapter One. The mini album also features the songs "U," "Darari" and "It's Okay."

The Second Step: Chapter One is a followup to the album The First Step: Treasure Effect and Treasure's trio of The First Step single albums.

Treasure consists of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan. The group is signed to YG and made its debut in 2020.