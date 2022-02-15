Trending
Advertisement
Music
Feb. 15, 2022 / 1:40 PM

Treasure release debut EP, 'Jikjin' music video

By Annie Martin

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is back with new music.

The K-pop group released its debut EP, The Second Step: Chapter One, and a music video for the song "Jikjin" on Tuesday.

Advertisement

The "Jikjin" video shows the members of Treasure race through the night as they sing about a love interest they can't get enough of.

The Second Step: Chapter One also features the songs "U," "Darari" and "It's Okay." The CD version includes the additional tracks "BFF (Best Friend Forever)" and "Gonna Be Fine."

Treasure previously released the album The First Step: Treasure Effect and the single albums The First Step: Chapter One, Chapter Two and Chapter Three. The group is known for the singles "Boy," "I Love You" and "Mmm."

Treasure consists of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan. The group is signed to YG and made its debut in 2020.

Read More

Taeyeon releases 'INVU' album, music video Girls' Generation's Taeyeon teases new song 'Siren' Mamamoo's Moonbyul shares 'Lunatic' performance video What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Elvis Costello and The Imposters announce North American summer tour
Music // 11 minutes ago
Elvis Costello and The Imposters announce North American summer tour
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Elvis Costello and The Imposters announced on Tuesday a new North American summer tour that will begin in August.
Rage Against the Machine sets dates for 'Public Service Announcement' tour
Music // 1 hour ago
Rage Against the Machine sets dates for 'Public Service Announcement' tour
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Rage Against the Machine announced on Tuesday the rescheduled dates for their "Public Service Announcement" tour with special guests Run the Jewels.
ACM Awards: Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini to perform
Music // 2 hours ago
ACM Awards: Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini to perform
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Kelsea Ballerini, Chris Stapleton, Breland and other artists will perform at the Academy of Country Music Awards in March.
Maxwell performs 'Off' on 'Late Show'
Music // 5 hours ago
Maxwell performs 'Off' on 'Late Show'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Maxwell gave a moody performance of his latest single titled "Off" while appearing on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Taeyeon releases 'INVU' album, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Taeyeon releases 'INVU' album, music video
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star Taeyeon, a member of the girl group Girls' Generation, released the album "INVU" and a new music video.
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart again
Music // 3 days ago
'Encanto' tops U.S. album chart again
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to the movie musical "Encanto" is once again the No. 1 album in the United States.
Treasure put 'pedal to the metal' in 'Jikjin' music video teaser
Music // 4 days ago
Treasure put 'pedal to the metal' in 'Jikjin' music video teaser
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- K-pop Treasure released a preview of their video for "Jikjin," the title track from their EP "The Second Step: Chapter One."
Tegan and Sara revisit 'So Jealous' in new album 'Still Jealous'
Music // 4 days ago
Tegan and Sara revisit 'So Jealous' in new album 'Still Jealous'
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Tegan and Sara released "Still Jealous," a reworked version of their 2004 album "So Jealous."
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift release 'The Joker and the Queen' music video
Music // 4 days ago
Ed Sheeran, Taylor Swift release 'The Joker and the Queen' music video
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift recruited Ava Ames and Jack Lewis from their "Everything Has Changed" video for "The Joker and the Queen" remix music video.
Dr. Dre says hip-hop spotlight at Super Bowl LVI halftime show is overdue
Music // 4 days ago
Dr. Dre says hip-hop spotlight at Super Bowl LVI halftime show is overdue
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- In a Super Bowl halftime press conference with Mary J. Blige and Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre said their upcoming hip-hop spotlight in the show is overdue.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Susan Lucci says she had second heart surgery
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker attend Super Bowl with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker attend Super Bowl with Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin
'Young, Famous & African' teaser promises shade, scandal in Netflix reality series
'Young, Famous & African' teaser promises shade, scandal in Netflix reality series
Clayton Echard says 'The Bachelor' taught him about body language
Clayton Echard says 'The Bachelor' taught him about body language
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails
WWE 'Raw': Brock Lesnar takes out Austin Theory, Seth Rollins prevails
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement