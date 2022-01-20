Trending
Music
Jan. 20, 2022 / 2:02 PM

Treasure share 'The Second Step: Chapter One' concept films

By Annie Martin

Jan. 20 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is gearing up to release its debut EP.

The K-pop group shared four concept films for the mini album, The Second Step: Chapter One, on Thursday.

The teasers feature Treasure members Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi and Junyku. The singers are seen wearing all-white outfits while posing in front of a colorful parachute.

Treasure announced The Second Step: Chapter One on New Year's Day and shared an intro video for the mini album last week.

The EP is scheduled for release Feb. 15.

The Second Step: Chapter One is a followup to Treasure's debut studio album, The First Step: Treasure Effect. It also follows the trilogy of single albums The First Step: Chapter One, Chapter Two and Chapter Three.

Treasure is known for the singles "Boy," "I Love You," "Mmm" and "My Treasure."

The group also consists of Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan.

