Trending
Advertisement
Music
Jan. 10, 2022 / 1:51 PM

Treasure share 'The Second Step: Chapter One' intro video

By Annie Martin

Jan. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Treasure is teasing its new EP.

The K-pop group shared an intro video for the mini album, The Second Step: Chapter One, on Monday.

Advertisement

The teaser features a driving beat and asks fans to "join us in the second step of the Treasure effect."

Treasure announced the EP alongside a poster on New Year's Day. The group will release the mini album Feb. 15.

The Second Step: Chapter One is a followup to Treasure's debut studio album, The First Step: Treasure Effect, released in January 2021. It also follows the single albums The First Step: Chapter One, The First Step: Chapter Two and The First Step: Chapter Three, released in 2020.

Treasure is known for the singles "Boy," "I Love You," "Mmm" and "My Treasure."

Treasure consists of Hyunsuk, Jihoon, Yoshi, Junkyu, Mashiho, Jaehyuk, Asahi, Yedam, Doyoung, Haruto, Jeongwoo and Junghwan. The group is signed to YG.

Read More

Lisa's 'Money,' 'Lalisa' videos pass 400M views on YouTube TVXQ's Max Changmin takes the stage in 'Fever' video Mamamoo's Moonbyul acts out in 'Lunatic' visual film What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

BeachLife Festival to feature Weezer, 311, Smashing Pumpkins
Music // 1 hour ago
BeachLife Festival to feature Weezer, 311, Smashing Pumpkins
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Weezer, 311, Smashing Pumpkins, Stone Temple Pilots, Steve Miller Band, Sheryl Crow and other artists will perform at BeachLife Festival in May.
Lisa's 'Money,' 'Lalisa' videos pass 400M views on YouTube
Music // 3 hours ago
Lisa's 'Money,' 'Lalisa' videos pass 400M views on YouTube
Jan. 10 (UPI) -- Blackpink singer Lisa celebrated after her "Money" performance video and "Lalisa" music video reached 400 million views on YouTube.
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for 6th week
Music // 2 days ago
Adele's '30' tops the U.S. album chart for 6th week
Jan. 8 (UPI) -- Adele's "30" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a sixth week.
TVXQ's Max Changmin takes the stage in 'Fever' video
Music // 3 days ago
TVXQ's Max Changmin takes the stage in 'Fever' video
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop star Max Changmin released a performance video for the song "Fever" ahead of the release of his solo EP "Devil."
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town to launch 'Bandwagon' tour in May
Music // 3 days ago
Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town to launch 'Bandwagon' tour in May
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Country music stars Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town will reunite for a second "Bandwagon" tour in 2022.
Bon Jovi to launch U.S. tour in April
Music // 3 days ago
Bon Jovi to launch U.S. tour in April
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Bon Jovi will perform on a new U.S. tour beginning in Omaha, Neb., in April.
The Weeknd releases new album 'Dawn FM'
Music // 3 days ago
The Weeknd releases new album 'Dawn FM'
Jan. 7 (UPI) -- The Weeknd released on Friday his fifth studio album titled "Dawn FM."
Mamamoo's Moonbyul acts out in 'Lunatic' visual film
Music // 4 days ago
Mamamoo's Moonbyul acts out in 'Lunatic' visual film
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Moonbyul shared a teaser for "Lunatic," a song from her solo EP "6equence."
Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele topped U.S. music sales in 2021
Music // 4 days ago
Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele topped U.S. music sales in 2021
Jan. 6 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele, Drake, Taylor Swift and more dominated U.S. music sales for 2021, according to MRC Data's year-end report.
Omega X release 'Love Me Like' EP, music video
Music // 4 days ago
Omega X release 'Love Me Like' EP, music video
Jan. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Omega X released the mini album "Love Me Like" and a music video for the title track of the same name.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Hollywood remembers comedian Bob Saget's 'huge heart and abject lunacy'
Hollywood remembers comedian Bob Saget's 'huge heart and abject lunacy'
Comedian and 'Full House' alum Bob Saget dead at 65
Comedian and 'Full House' alum Bob Saget dead at 65
Josh Duhamel is engaged to Audra Mari
Josh Duhamel is engaged to Audra Mari
Royal family releases new portraits for Kate Middleton's 40th birthday
Royal family releases new portraits for Kate Middleton's 40th birthday
Reports: Demi Lovato back home after rehab stay
Reports: Demi Lovato back home after rehab stay
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement