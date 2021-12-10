Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 10, 2021 / 12:39 PM

Twice's 'Heart Shaker' music video passes 400M views on YouTube

By Annie Martin
1/2
Twice's 'Heart Shaker' music video passes 400M views on YouTube
Twice celebrated after their music video for "Heart Shaker" reached 400 million views on YouTube. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 10 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice has another music video with more than 400 million views on YouTube.

The K-pop stars celebrated on Twitter after their video for "Heart Shaker" reached the milestone Friday.

Advertisement

"Heart Shaker" is Twice's seventh music video to pass 400 million views on YouTube, following "Like Ooh-Ahh," "Cheer Up," "TT," "Likey," "What is Love?" and "Fancy."

Twice released the "Heart Shaker" video in December 2017. The video shows the members of Twice sing and dance on a winter-themed set.

"Heart Shaker" appears on Twice's album Merry & Happy, a holiday-themed reissue of the group's album Twicetagram.

Twice consists of Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun, Chaeyoung and Tzuyu. The group released a single album and music video for the Japanese song "Dougnut" last week.

Advertisement

Read More

TREASURE's 'BOY' music video surpasses 100M views on YouTube Ateez share 'Zero: Fever Epilogue' highlight medley James Corden celebrates 1,000 episodes with Mariah Carey, BTS, Tom Cruise What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Maroon 5 earn diamond certification for 'Girls Like You' featuring Cardi B
Music // 58 minutes ago
Maroon 5 earn diamond certification for 'Girls Like You' featuring Cardi B
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Maroon 5 has earned a diamond certification from the Recording Industry Association of America for their 2018 hit song "Girls Like You" featuring Cardi B.
Jennifer Hudson releases cover of 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)'
Music // 1 hour ago
Jennifer Hudson releases cover of 'Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)'
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Jennifer Hudson covered the Darlene Love holiday song "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" to celebrate her "favorite time of year."
Alicia Keys returns with double album 'Keys'
Music // 3 hours ago
Alicia Keys returns with double album 'Keys'
Dec. 10 (UPI) -- Alicia Keys released her eighth studio album, "Keys," which features the singles "Lala (Unlocked)" and "Best of Me."
TREASURE's 'BOY' music video surpasses 100M views on YouTube
Music // 23 hours ago
TREASURE's 'BOY' music video surpasses 100M views on YouTube
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The music video for "BOY," the debut song by K-pop boy group TREASURE, has surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, its agency said on Thursday.
Ateez share 'Zero: Fever Epilogue' highlight medley
Music // 1 day ago
Ateez share 'Zero: Fever Epilogue' highlight medley
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- K-pop group Ateez released clips of "Turbulence" and nine other songs from its EP "Zero: Fever Epilogue."
'Summer of Soul' soundtrack with Gladys Knight, B.B. King coming Jan. 28
Music // 1 day ago
'Summer of Soul' soundtrack with Gladys Knight, B.B. King coming Jan. 28
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- The soundtrack to Questlove's award-winning documentary "Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)" is set to be released on Jan. 28.
Jack Harlow announces 'Creme de la Creme' California tour
Music // 1 day ago
Jack Harlow announces 'Creme de la Creme' California tour
Dec. 9 (UPI) -- Jack Harlow has announced an eight-city California tour that will begin in January.
Monsta X tease new song 'Blow Your Mind' from 'The Dreaming'
Music // 2 days ago
Monsta X tease new song 'Blow Your Mind' from 'The Dreaming'
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- K-pop group Monsta X shared a clip of "Blow Your Mind," a song from its English-language album "The Dreaming."
Olivia Rodrigo, over 40 artists make RIAA's Gold & Platinum Class of 2021
Music // 2 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo, over 40 artists make RIAA's Gold & Platinum Class of 2021
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- The Recording Industry Association of America announced on Wednesday its Gold and Platinum Class of 2021, which includes 43 artists.
Ed Sheeran to give Empire State Building performance for iHeartRadio
Music // 2 days ago
Ed Sheeran to give Empire State Building performance for iHeartRadio
Dec. 8 (UPI) -- Ed Sheeran will be delivering an intimate concert at New York's Empire State Building on Wednesday in collaboration with iHeartRadio.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Geena Davis, Reza Jarrahy finalize divorce
Geena Davis, Reza Jarrahy finalize divorce
Prince William, Kate Middleton share family Christmas card photo
Prince William, Kate Middleton share family Christmas card photo
Nicole Kidman 'obsessed' over 'Being the Ricardos'
Nicole Kidman 'obsessed' over 'Being the Ricardos'
Miley Cyrus describes taking Pete Davidson to a gay bar on 'Tonight Show'
Miley Cyrus describes taking Pete Davidson to a gay bar on 'Tonight Show'
James Corden celebrates 1,000 episodes with Mariah Carey, BTS, Tom Cruise
James Corden celebrates 1,000 episodes with Mariah Carey, BTS, Tom Cruise
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement