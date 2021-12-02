Trending
Advertisement
Music
Dec. 2, 2021 / 1:33 PM

Twice long for a love in 'Doughnut' music video

By Annie Martin
1/2
Twice long for a love in 'Doughnut' music video
Twice released a single album and music video for "Doughnut," a new Japanese song. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 2 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Twice is back with a new music video.

The K-pop stars released a video for the Japanese single "Doughnut" on Thursday.

Advertisement

In the "Doughnut" video, the members of Twice long for an absent love. The group sings about the hole left in your heart when you're missing a special person.

"Doughnut" appears on Twice's new single album of the same name. The album also features the song "Wonderful Day" and the "Doughnut" and "Wonderful Day" instrumentals.

Twice's most recent full Japanese album, Perfect World, was released in July.

Twice consists of Chaeyoung, Dahyun, Jeongyeon, Jihyo, Mina, Momo, Nayeon, Sana and Tzuyu. The group made its debut in 2015.

Twice last released the Korean album Formula of Love: O+T=<3 in November.

Read More

Seventeen find sunshine in 'Power of Love' music video Stray Kids play Santa in 'Christmas EveL' music video BTS appears on 'Corden' for first time in two years What to watch next: Sign up for UPI's Streaming newsletter

Latest Headlines

Shawn Mendes releases ballad 'It'll Be Okay' following Camila Cabello split
Music // 5 hours ago
Shawn Mendes releases ballad 'It'll Be Okay' following Camila Cabello split
Dec. 2 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes has released a new ballad titled "It'll Be Okay" following his recent split from fellow singer Camila Cabello.
Twice dance in 'Doughnut' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Twice dance in 'Doughnut' music video teaser
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- K-pop stars Twice released a preview of their video for "Doughnut," a new Japanese single.
Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards in January
Music // 1 day ago
Trevor Noah to host Grammy Awards in January
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- "The Daily Show" host Trevor Noah will return to host the 64th Grammy Awards in January 2022.
Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021
Music // 1 day ago
Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2021
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Lil Nas X were among the top artists on Spotify in 2021.
Keith Urban to launch 'The Speed of Now' tour in June 2022
Music // 1 day ago
Keith Urban to launch 'The Speed of Now' tour in June 2022
Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Keith Urban announced North American dates for his "The Speed of Now" world tour featuring Ingrid Andress.
Seventeen find sunshine in 'Power of Love' music video
Music // 2 days ago
Seventeen find sunshine in 'Power of Love' music video
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen released a video for its new Japanese single "Power of Love."
Chicago, Brian Wilson announce co-headlining U.S. tour for 2022
Music // 2 days ago
Chicago, Brian Wilson announce co-headlining U.S. tour for 2022
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Chicago and Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson have announced a co-headlining U.S. tour for summer 2022.
Adele to launch Las Vegas residency show in January
Music // 2 days ago
Adele to launch Las Vegas residency show in January
Nov. 30 (UPI) -- Adele shared plans for "Weekends with Adele," a residency show at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.
FKA twigs wields a sword in 'Measure of a Man' music video
Music // 3 days ago
FKA twigs wields a sword in 'Measure of a Man' music video
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- FKA twigs uses a sword in her new music video for "Measure of a Man" featuring Central Cee.
Stray Kids play Santa in 'Christmas EveL' music video
Music // 3 days ago
Stray Kids play Santa in 'Christmas EveL' music video
Nov. 29 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a music video for its holiday special single "Christmas EveL."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Faith Evans gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
Faith Evans gets the boot on 'Masked Singer'
Dolly Parton, Simone Biles are People Magazine's 'People of the Year'
Dolly Parton, Simone Biles are People Magazine's 'People of the Year'
Google celebrates painter Georges Seurat with a new Doodle
Google celebrates painter Georges Seurat with a new Doodle
Carrie Underwood, Harry Connick Jr. celebrate Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting
Carrie Underwood, Harry Connick Jr. celebrate Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting
George MacKay got caught practicing 'Wolf' moves
George MacKay got caught practicing 'Wolf' moves
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement